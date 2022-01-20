As always, there is no shortage of critical issues and potential votes before the state Legislature this session, but none is more urgent or needed than reining in the emergency powers of the governor.
COVID-19 has exposed flaws and shortfalls in systems and the ability of systems to respond in a crisis, and that includes this state’s open-ended emergency powers provision for the governor.
Those emergency powers were needed and justified at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak to respond to a rapidly changing situation where much about the virus was unknown.
As time has passed though, much of what we know about COVID has changed but the governor continues to enact emergency powers.
This should have ended last session and must definitely end this session. The change will have to come from Democrats, who hold majorities in the state House and Senate. Republicans can propose all the measures they want to restrict the emergency powers but those efforts will go nowhere without backing from Democrats.
Democrats need to realize they are on the verge of damaging our democratic institutions just as much as Republicans are as they mount assaults on our election system across this nation.
If the state can only operate if the governor has the authority to ignore the state House and Senate, then it is not a representative democracy. It is something more akin to a totalitarian regime.
People have to be able to trust the government and government has to trust the people.
The argument for Gov. Jay Inslee containing to wield emergency powers is that is the only way for the state to continue its efforts to stem the spread of the COVID virus. Unfortunately, this is an justification that may never go away.
Also, it just does not work. It’s false premise easily disproved. In areas of the state with concentrations of Democratic voters, the vaccine rate is high. In areas of the state with higher percentages of Republican voters, the vaccination rate is low. That shows that casting Republicans as unworthy of the responsibility to share in governance means Republicans will not respect or accept the outcomes of that governance. Maybe that’s not such a big deal in Seattle, Tacoma and Everett but its huge deal in Ellensburg, Yakima, Moses Lake and more.
At some point in the distant future people will look back and wonder in dismay how an otherwise rationale people could have allowed a public health crisis to become a political litmus test.
Inslee by refusing to relinquish emergency powers is perpetuating and deepening mistrust in government by a significant portion of the population. He also is an excellent example of why power should not be concentrated in one person’s hand. Once a person holds that level of power, he or she becomes incapable of letting go. Not that everything is analogous to the “Lord of the Rings” but there is a reason that Galadriel refuses the ring when it’s offered by Frodo. She knows even her goodness would be corrupted by the power.
There is a debate over how long emergency powers should extend — 30 days, 60 days, etc. — but there is no debate that they need to have an end date, after which the governor must consult with the legislative bodies.
There is no indication Inslee is ready to let go, but at least some elected Democrats in the House and Senate are ready to take these steps. This effort needs to be supported by people regardless of party affiliation. It is not a partisan issue — it goes straight to core that governance is for the people and by the people.
The legislative bodies are a check on the governor’s power. They need to do their job.