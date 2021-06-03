Not all old schools are created equal. Some feel worn, out dated, in need of replacement rather than renovation.
But there are others that make you feel as you are entering a special space as soon as you step in the door — a placed seeped in the past but remaining relevant today.
Lincoln Elementary School has always felt like that special place, from the kindergarten classroom with a fireplace to the high-ceiling hallways. It felt like your parents and grandparents would have enjoyed going there, but also that it would be a great place for your future grandkids to attend some day as well.
Not that it’s not quirky, but that’s part of its charm.
Over the past 15 years or so, Lincoln has seen many improvements — windows, roof, the addition of an office and creation of one main entry point. As principal, John Graf even found a way to cool the second floor, which could get dangerously warm on hot days.
It was not all that long ago that Lincoln had multiple unsecured entry points and an office that required a search of the hallways to locate.
This summer Lincoln will undergo more renovations — these more extensive.
While there is a need to bring Lincoln up to date, the challenge is that these changes do not damage the charm and character of the school.
One of the biggest knocks against Lincoln is it is not handicap accessible. Not only is it a two-story school without an elevator, the first floor has barriers to access — for instance you have to go down steps to get into the cafeteria.
This renovation corrects that flaw. An elevator is being installed and the cafeteria is being relocated to the space that is currently the gym. A new gym is being built on lhe other end of the school.
The idea that any student, regardless of mobility, will be able to enjoy Lincoln is pretty cool.
People may have different takes on the replacement of the gym. It is small but it is definitely 1950s gym. It’s a little bit of time-capsule experience — harkening back to an era predating the advent of the multi-purpose room.
The district lost probably its most distinctive gym with the renovation of Morgan Middle School. There was little to bemoan in the upgrade of Morgan, but that gym and its spooky locker rooms had their charm.
The Lincoln gym will still be there, just converted to a cafeteria.
For students and staff the most welcome component of the renovation may be the upgrade of the HVAC system. If there is one thing we do better in 2021 than we did in 1950, it is controlling the work and living space climate.
An improved HVAC system will improve the learning conditions in the classroom as well.
Lincoln is loved by generations of Ellensburg students. Hopefully this work will allow generations to come to share that love.