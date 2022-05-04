What if what we learned over the past few years of COVID is that community connections matter?
That would mean the Ellensburg Farmers Market set to open this weekend without restrictions — the official theme song of the opening day should be “Who Let the Dogs Out?” — matters.
Live music at restaurants/bars/venues matters.
Youth sports matter.
Concerts at Central Washington University matter, as do middle school and high school concerts. Art shows matter.
High school sports matter.
Large-scale celebrations, such as graduations, matter.
Jazz in the Valley, Dachshunds on Parade and the whole list of other community events/celebrations matter.
All these events/celebrations, and many others matter not just for themselves — although all of them are a lot of fun — but because they bring people together who might not otherwise come together.
How do you quantify the community building that takes place on the sidelines of youth soccer, baseball or softball?
You are there with people who only share the commonality of a kid who plays that sport. But you bond, if only over complaints about officiating or the inexplicable decisions made by the coach.
It does not matter if two people leave the sidelines, go home and immediately plug themselves into media that tells them to fear/hate everyone with opposing views because they are somehow fundamentally different than you.
For that moment, at least, the reality of our existence dispelled that false narrative. The restrictions required to combat COVID — limiting or eliminating social interactions — allowed that false narrative to go unchallenged and take deeper root.
People have different views, they always have. But you can have different views with a person who also enjoys rooting their kids on as you do, or shares a love for jazz music or really good beer, or western art or local bands.
It is harder to demonize other people if you see them as other human beings with the same interests as you. More importantly, it is hard to be manipulated to demonize other people if you are regularly encountering those you are being told to fear.
We came out of the COVID restrictions not necessarily more divided, but more fearful and distrustful of others. Ironically, isolation was needed to stop the virus spread but the environment of isolation may have allowed even more insidious influences to take hold.
The hope is the negative consequences of the required isolation are not permanent, that meeting and meeting with people from all walks of life will return us to our sense of community.
So, by stepping out to the farmers market this weekend, you might just be supporting local farmers but also helping to restore the components of a community that make this a wonderful place to live for all of us.