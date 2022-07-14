These are distressing times for fans of NCAA Division I college football in Washington. May Washington State University and University of Washington alumni in our communities worry that once this latest game of conference musical chairs ends, neither the Cougars nor the Huskies will have a seat at the big kids’ table.
Last month the University of Southern California and UCLA announced they were leaving the Pacific 12 conference for the Midwest-based Big 10 conference.
This is a step toward two super conferences — the Big 10 and the SEC — which will generate the most money through national TV contracts (FOX/Big 10 and ESPN/SEC) and compete for the national title.
There will be much moaning among the schools and fan bases left out of these two leagues, but maybe it’s not the end of the world.
NCAA Division I football no longer works. There’s just too much money — for schools, coaches and players. It is delusional to think a system can ignore the amount of money in play. People may be disgusted by the direction of the sport, but at least it now acknowledges that money drives and controls the sport.
While NCAA Division I college football is messed up, NCAA Division II football functions decently. Central Washington University is a Division II school, and there are challenges, particularly with the lack of DII football programs on the West Coast.
What works about DII football is its fun. It is fun for fans watching the games and fun for the players competing. Saturdays at the stadium seem to operate smoothly without hundreds of millions of dollars on the line.
CWU and UW, WSU. USC, Alabama and Ohio State are all NCAA schools, but there is a world of difference between Division I and Division II.
Division II football is not a money maker. No Division II sports are money makers. Central’s sports program operates at the level it does because students support athletics with a fee. EPSN is not giving CWU $100 million for the rights to broadcast Wildcats games.
The UW and WSUs of the American college scene will ask themselves what it will mean to be in a league that is not receiving top-dollar broadcast rights, garnering less national recognition, and are not in contention for a national title.
It is one thing to have no realistic shot at a national title, which is the case for most college football programs now and to be eliminated from contention before a game is played.
Even a major university with a track record of spending on athletics like the University of Washington might dial back the investment in football. The UW has been losing the top recruits in the state to football-centric national brand schools such as Ohio State for the past several years.
There is a chance the UW ends up in one of the two super conferences, but it seems more likely it will not. To put the money in perspective, the large, wealthy Seattle/Puget Sound market is not large and wealthy enough to make it worthwhile for the Big 10 to invite it into its club. WSU does not have a chance at inclusion unless it is part of a package deal with the UW.
There is a segment of the fan base that focuses on national recognition and always being in play for the next superstar prep athlete but most fans enjoy the experience of going to a game and watching athletes compete. There is rarely anything on the line beyond bragging rights in the annual UW-WSU Apple Cup, but that game is a blast regardless of who wins.
Football can be fun without financial trappings. We see that on Saturdays in the fall at Tomlinson Stadium.
Will schools and fans adjust to playing for the fun of it? It doesn’t seem like a horrible choice to make.