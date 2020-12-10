The right to belief is paramount to American experiment. You can believe in any set of religious tenets, your neighbor to the east can believe in an entirely different set of religious tenets and your neighbor to the west has the right to not believe in any religious tenets.
It is easy to forget how radical this was more than 240 years ago and how foundational its been to our success as a nation.
The question that has arisen in 2020 is what right do we have to belief in alternate realities — can we make up facts or deny facts or deny something is a fact to support our view of the world?
When we don’t have a shared reality do we have a functional nation?
Facts support that the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris ticket won the presidential election. Those facts include the reviews and assessments by every county in every state verifying the accuracy of the election counts and the absence of fraudulent votes. The facts include multiple court challenges in multiple states being dismissed for lack of substantiation of vote fraud. The facts include the announcement by the U.S. Attorney General William Barr that the FBI found no evidence of vote fraud. The facts include U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency finding no evidence of vote fraud. The facts include the U.S. Supreme Court refusing to hear a challenge to the Pennsylvania election results.
The list can go on, but in summation, the system we have devised over the past 200-plus years to ensure free and fair elections has determined this to have been a free and fair election with Biden as the winner.
The reality is the Biden/Harris ticket won the election. And yet there is another reality.
This other reality includes the following facts:
• A Reuters/Ipsos poll found 52% of Republicans believe the Donald Trump/Mike Pence ticket won the election.
• In a survey conducted by the Washington Post, more than 200 of the 249 Republicans in the U.S. House and Senate, declined to take a stand on Biden’s election as the president. About the same number also refused to answer whether they’ll accept Biden as president after he’s declared the winner by the Electoral College.
Why the schism? The easy answer is Trump refuses to accept defeat and continues to make baseless claims of fraud, and to amplify any conspiracy theory that supports fraud accusations.
But, so what? An election’s outcome does not hinge on a candidate accepting defeat. Loren Culp is refusing to accept he lost to Jay Inslee but that has not put the obvious result of our state’s governor’s election in doubt.
Another way to look at it is this election is just the culmination of years of fracturing of American culture and society. Trump is not an inconsequential figure. His divisive personality and charismatic appeal to his supporters were the perfect catalyst for taking the fracturing to the next level. But if it hadn’t been Trump, it would have eventually happened with another figure in the forefront.
This is because we have been growing apart. The development of the internet has enabled humans to fulfill their impulse to associate with like-minded individuals, to have their beliefs/views bolstered and echoed rather than challenged. This is not a Democrat or Republican impulse, but a human one.
We don’t have shared cultural tastes or experiences — no need for everyone to listen to the same 40 songs anymore. There are very few if any occasions where we all sit down to watch the same television show. These are superficial things but tended to bind us, or at least give us something to talk about. Our surface commonalities are becoming uncommon.
So if you inhabit an environment where your leader tells you the election is a fraud, stolen by “enemies of the people,” and multiple voices, organizations and platforms echo and amplify that view, and if you look to other leaders you respect and they either encourage these views or lack the courage to speak out, why would you support or agree to a set of “facts” advanced by your “enemies”?
You wouldn’t. The reality that Trump won the election is as real to people who believe it as is the reality of those who say Biden won the election based on the factual and fair account of vote totals. It cannot be dismissed.
The question is what does this mean moving forward. Baring something akin to a surprise suspension of the Constitution, Biden/Harris are taking office on Jan. 20.
But that will not change the reality of those who believe the election was stolen from Trump — whether that remains 52% of Republicans or slightly less. Republicans will charge that Democrats did not embrace Trump. But what actually drove Democrats these past four years was the reality that Trump was president — that he had been elected by their fellow Americans. The disbelief was over that his actually could happen, that Democrats had been so very and arrogantly wrong about this possibility. It is fair to say, it was an eye-opener (or harsh reality check) for Democrats.
If we do not agree on the outcome of an election ruled free and fair by the systems tasked with determining if an election is free and fair, are we still a Republic built on the democratic election of officials?
Or, are we something else? If so, what? Do we all want to be whatever this would be? If we don’t, what does that mean? Everyone is eager to get 2020 in the rear-view mirror, but 2021 promises to presents its own challenges.