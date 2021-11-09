Editorial: School boards in national spotlight By DAILY RECORD EDITORIAL Nov 9, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save One of the fascinating story lines to follow during this past election was the battle for school board seats across the nation.The typically quiet, well-mannered local school board was shoved into the national election spotlight, with races drawing large financial contributions from national conservative organizations.The why behind it is the story of our times. Of course, it involves COVID-19, the protocols put in place and the anger by some parents over those protocols — namely mask requirements. But it also tapped into other frustrations over the public school system, some valid and some largely created out of whole cloth. At the top of the whole cloth list is Critical Race Theory, or CRT. According to Wikipedia, CRT is defined as a framework of analysis and an academic movement of civil-rights scholars and activists who seek to examine the intersection of race and law in the United States and to challenge mainstream American liberal approaches to racial justice.What CRT is not is a K-12 public school curriculum. People can be excused for not knowing this given the coverage the issue has received on outlets such as Fox News. CRT is basically a Fox News franchise, along the lines of the CSI shows. Fox News can attach CRT to any location, CRT-Chicago, CRT-New York, CRT-Des Moines, etc. and use that as a platform to expound on anything and everything its feels is wrong with those locations.According to an Associated Press article, this approach to make CRT the focal point of school board elections had limited success. It worked well in specific locations, but not on a widespread national level. But, who knows? Maybe next time it will bear more fruit.What will be interesting to follow is how the people elected to these school boards react when they realize CRT is not going to be discussed during their school board meeting. School board meetings do not devolve into race debates or political science discussions — it might be more interesting if they did. School boards are mainly about managing the community’s investment in the schools and playing a part in making sure the schools in the district maintain educational standards — this primarily is done by hiring a superintendent who implements policies.If CRT becomes a school board debate point, it will have to be introduced by the members who were elected to the seats on that platform.The board members will be able to espouse their views but then what? Unfortunately, in some locations they create a solution for a problem that doesn’t exist, and that solution itself becomes the problem.This can been seen playing out in Texas, where an anti-CRT law has teachers unsure of what they can and cannot teach. Teachers talk about the need to get books in the classroom vetted. But who is to do this “vetting’ — some Soviet Union-style political commissar? To reemphasize the point, CRT was not being taught in Texas schools.It would be easy to dismiss this nonsense if it weren’t the fact it detracts from actually addressing real deficiencies in the schools.Maybe the only silver lining in this, is people are discussing high school history and social studies classes — subjects that have been sidelined by a focus on standardized test results and the push for STEM education. Perhaps a “History Teachers Matter” T-shirt will come out of this.A real, in-depth, passionate community-wide discussion of what is taking place in the K-12 school system across the nation would be fantastic, but it would be even more fantastic if it were actually about what is taking place in the K-12 school system. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas, Yakima counties search for missing Seattle Fire Deputy ChiefElection 2021: Goodloe, Thompson involved in tight Council 2 race; Lillquist, Winn enjoy substanial leadsSearch continues for missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay SchreckengostSearch for Seattle Fire Chief continuesSeveral close races in early election resultsMystery solved: Ellensburg High School fall play is "Clue"Matt Anderson moving forward with tourism ideas for Kittitas CountyRobles withdraws from Ellensburg City Council raceEllensburg Arts Commission honors Donald O'Connor posthumously with the 2021 Arts Treasure AwardCopp’s double-overtime penalty kick sends Cle Elum-Roslyn girls’ soccer to state Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter