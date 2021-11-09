Support Local Journalism


One of the fascinating story lines to follow during this past election was the battle for school board seats across the nation.

The typically quiet, well-mannered local school board was shoved into the national election spotlight, with races drawing large financial contributions from national conservative organizations.

The why behind it is the story of our times. Of course, it involves COVID-19, the protocols put in place and the anger by some parents over those protocols — namely mask requirements. But it also tapped into other frustrations over the public school system, some valid and some largely created out of whole cloth.

At the top of the whole cloth list is Critical Race Theory, or CRT. According to Wikipedia, CRT is defined as a framework of analysis and an academic movement of civil-rights scholars and activists who seek to examine the intersection of race and law in the United States and to challenge mainstream American liberal approaches to racial justice.

What CRT is not is a K-12 public school curriculum. People can be excused for not knowing this given the coverage the issue has received on outlets such as Fox News. CRT is basically a Fox News franchise, along the lines of the CSI shows. Fox News can attach CRT to any location, CRT-Chicago, CRT-New York, CRT-Des Moines, etc. and use that as a platform to expound on anything and everything its feels is wrong with those locations.

According to an Associated Press article, this approach to make CRT the focal point of school board elections had limited success. It worked well in specific locations, but not on a widespread national level. But, who knows? Maybe next time it will bear more fruit.

What will be interesting to follow is how the people elected to these school boards react when they realize CRT is not going to be discussed during their school board meeting. School board meetings do not devolve into race debates or political science discussions — it might be more interesting if they did.

School boards are mainly about managing the community’s investment in the schools and playing a part in making sure the schools in the district maintain educational standards — this primarily is done by hiring a superintendent who implements policies.

If CRT becomes a school board debate point, it will have to be introduced by the members who were elected to the seats on that platform.

The board members will be able to espouse their views but then what? Unfortunately, in some locations they create a solution for a problem that doesn’t exist, and that solution itself becomes the problem.

This can been seen playing out in Texas, where an anti-CRT law has teachers unsure of what they can and cannot teach. Teachers talk about the need to get books in the classroom vetted. But who is to do this “vetting’ — some Soviet Union-style political commissar? To reemphasize the point, CRT was not being taught in Texas schools.

It would be easy to dismiss this nonsense if it weren’t the fact it detracts from actually addressing real deficiencies in the schools.

Maybe the only silver lining in this, is people are discussing high school history and social studies classes — subjects that have been sidelined by a focus on standardized test results and the push for STEM education. Perhaps a “History Teachers Matter” T-shirt will come out of this.

A real, in-depth, passionate community-wide discussion of what is taking place in the K-12 school system across the nation would be fantastic, but it would be even more fantastic if it were actually about what is taking place in the K-12 school system.

