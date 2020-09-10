First day of school?
That is typically a declarative sentence and not a question, but these are not typical times.
Schools across Kittitas County are starting fall quarter this week in a variety of fashions.
If you are in the Ellensburg, Cle Elum-Roslyn, Easton and Damman school districts, you are starting the year remote/online.
If you are in the Thorp School District you are starting online but the district has an option for kids who need more attention to receive small-setting, in-person instruction. It will be interesting to see how this plays out in Thorp, but it seems like at some point most students will want some type of in-person instruction if that option is available.
If you are a K-2 student in the Kittitas School District you will be attending class in person as would be usual. If you are a grades 3-12 student you will be in a hybrid model, meaning a mix of in-person classroom and online days.
Of course, this is all subject to change — possibly for the better. Ellensburg’s plan is to reevaluate the return to the hybrid plan students at the end of the first quarter (November). Right now, the county’s COVID-19 numbers are trending in the direction where they’d support the hybrid plan. The wildcard, of course, is that Central Washington University returned to session this week. While some CWU students are remaining home and taking classes remotely, a sizable number have returned to Ellensburg.
Regardless of how the next weeks and months play out, the challenge for teachers, students and parents/guardians and child care providers is to make online learning work as well as possible, and hopefully far better than it did in the spring.
On the plus side, the schools are better prepared. Last spring teachers had two weeks to transition a traditional classroom setting into an online product — not surprisingly with a range of success.
Starting the fall the districts have invested in programs specifically designed for online education. But this system places an extra emphasis on the “remote” educator whether a parent, guardian or child care provider. The beauty of school is it comes with a structure. Structure is critical particularly in the earlier grade levels.
To state the obvious, home is not school classroom and neither is the child care facility. The trick is to figure out how to create the school setting outside the school. It’s not just having a desk or space on the kitchen table but also conveying the sense that “this is the school day” with all the associated expectations. Home school parents have always done this, but home school is a conscious commitment. To expect parents who never intended to home school their children to both restructure their work schedules and become adept at it is not realistic.
For parents who are working (either outside or inside the home) it becomes like attempting to direct traffic at two intersections simultaneously.
Every child learns differently and there are probably kids thriving in the online setting, but the majority of students do better with in-person interaction and instruction. That is why we all need to strive to contain the spread of COVID-19 and create the safe environment needed to return to the classroom.