As the COVID-19 pandemic continues more knowledge is being gained about how the virus spreads and how it impacts various age groups.
While it is dangerous to overemphasis one study, the Associated Press report on a study done in South Korea is worth noting.
The study specifically addressed the ease in which the virus is spread within different age groups. The study found that students age 10 to 17 spread the virus as easily as older adults, but that children younger than 10 spread the virus much less often, although the risk is not zero.
This data is particularly relevant to schools. The Cle Elum-Roslyn School District is in the midst of developing its fall plans and one of the options is a return to the classroom full-time for K-3.
The Ellensburg School District is set with its fall quarter plan, but heading forward (depending on COVID-19 trends) getting the early grades into the classroom as many days as possible each week should be the top priority.
Generally speaking the workable education options increase as the child ages. Any parent/guardian of a high school student in recent years can attest to the wide range of online and Running Start options available. It is to the point that few high school students go their four years exclusively in the traditional high school classroom setting.
The key to giving the child the tools and ability to explore different learning-style options, though, is to provide a strong base. That base is built in the early years through the interaction of teachers with students.
There is no substitute for a teacher getting to know a student and his or her abilities and then working with the student and parent/guardian to help that child succeed.
Socialization also is part of the process. Learning to work with and get along with other kids is maybe the most valuable lifeskill a students takes from school.
Everyone agrees that a return to classroom is the goal — or at least become one of the options for students who desire it. If we factor in that COVID-19 is not going anywhere any time soon, then it becomes a matter of risk analysis.
During this time teachers, staff, students and parents need to become comfortable with different options.
There’s not going to be no risk, but we know there also is a risk to diminishing early education. Beyond that the districts need to determine if it’s feasible to have K-3 students full-time while grades 4-5 students are in a hybrid model in the same building. That feasibility may fluctuate based on the size of the district. For example, in Ellensburg would it be possible to make one of the grade school buildings exclusively K-3? Is there a building big enough to do that?
This is a bit of an exercise in a search for imperfect solutions. But that’s where we’re at. We need to make smart decisions. That fate of our children short and long term is in the balance.