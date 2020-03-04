As if we needed another reminder that it’s hard to predict the future, a couple of weeks ago voters in Washington state had a Democratic presidential primary ballot chocked full of valid candidates with the sense that this state might for once help narrow the field.
But the Democratic field was like that tree in your yard that seemed to be really holding onto its leaves until one windy fall day. The next time you looked, it was pretty much bare.
The ballot people received included Democrats who are now no longer in the race: Michael Bennet, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, John Delaney, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang.
It includes a candidate still in the race but almost entirely ignored: Tulsi Gabbard. It includes a candidate most assume is remaining just to eat into Bernie Sanders’ vote total: Elizabeth Warren.
It includes a billionaire who can remain in the race as long as he wants: Michael Bloomberg.
And it features the two front runners: Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.
The Super Tuesday vote will undoubtedly provide even greater clarity.
Even with the rapid depletion of the field, Washington’s primary is much better suited to being relevant thanks to both moving the date up and having the Democratic Party agree to changing to a primary vote, rather than the caucus (Republicans previously switched to primary).
This time around, the crowded field is on the Democrat side (Donald Trump is the lone candidate in the Republican primary), but in 2016 the Republicans had the hotly contested primary.
Regardless of the party with the more contested race, being earlier in the election cycle and determining the race via a primary is beneficial.
The revised system is not perfect. Voters are required to identify as Republican or Democrat on the outside of the ballot envelope. This state has a long history of an aversion to requiring people to identify by political party. Whether this requirement tamps down participation will be one of the interesting factors to calculate.
Washington’s primary is March 10. People have had the ballot for more than a week so there is a chance people voted for a candidate who has since dropped out.
Super Tuesday is headlined by California’s and Texas’ huge delegate counts. The following Tuesday with six states, including Washington, on the slate will probably either further clarify the race or give a candidate who did not fare well on Super Tuesday a chance to bounce back.
In other words, it remains important to participate in the primary. As of Monday, according to the Kittitas County Auditor’s Office website, 18% of the ballots had been returned. That’s good news for the 82% who have waited for the field to narrow.
For supporters of departed eight, the ballot may not be as exciting as it once was, but this vote still has a much better chance to make a difference than past presidential primaries. Just give a quick look to make sure your candidate is still running before filling out the ballot.