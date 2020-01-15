It did not really become obvious that we hadn’t had much snow this year until a week’s worth of decent snowfall in the mountains brought the seasonal total up to slightly below average.
If the weather continues on its current pace, though, average may soon be in our grasp.
It is said the Eskimos have 50 words for snow. Well, Kittitas County has at least two words for snow — recreation and irrigation.
From the recreation aspect, snow by early January is critical. This is the time of year when people want to engage winter recreation — skiing, snowmobiling, snowshoeing, etc.
Winter recreation is critical to the Upper County economy, particularly downhill skiing and snowmobiling. Timing is important as well. Kittitas County does receive late-season snow, but when spring starts to get sprung in other parts of the state there are competing activities for outdoor enthusiasts.
If snow could stick to a business plan, there’d be a decent layer before the Christmas holiday — at least enough to open the Snoqualmie Pass ski resort — and it would remain steady through February and into early March.
That is why any fluctuations in winter weather can have a serious impact on the local economy. The window seems narrow in terms of temperature and precipitation. This is not a county where it stays sub-zero for two months. A lot of our snow falls in the mid-20s to low-30s range. If we have a winter in the mid-30s, low-40s range then we experience what happened a few years ago with the snow drought.
The is a four-seasons recreation county but the riskiest season in terms of the economy is winter — followed by summer thanks to the fire/smoke dangers.
Irrigation is as snow dependent as recreation, but slightly more flexible. While most of us look to the mountains in January, see the snow-covered hills and think, “good news for irrigators,” the irrigators do not get too excited about snowpack until March.
Our early January snowfall can disappear with a late January pineapple express (late January is a common flooding season in Kittitas County).
On the other hand, irrigators get as much or more out of mid-March snow as they do January snow.
Agriculture always has been weather-dependent as has winter recreation. The question is whether the next decade and the ones that follow carry a higher risk of the weather not delivering. For Kittitas County that would be a double whammy — coming down on two primary sectors of the economy.
The agricultural sector is definitely planning for a future of uncertainty with its focus on the Yakima River Basin Integrated Plan.
It is harder to come up with mitigation plan for winter recreation. That should just be extra motivation to enjoy this snowfall. Have a fun and be safe.