We are nearing the point in the COVID-19 progression where we will need to ask some tough questions and accept some even tougher answers.
The vaccine is now available to all over the age of 16, and there is a possibility a vaccine for ages 12 to 15 will be available this summer.
And while it depends on where you live, in general the vaccine is readily available in the United States of America — this is not true worldwide.
In other words, if you want the vaccine, you can get the vaccine. It may involve a drive in some areas, but also there are clinics starting to target specific populations.
At the same time, it’s looking like a possibility that some counties in this state will be rolled back from Phase 3 to Phase 2 of the reopening plan when the state reevaluates the numbers this coming week.
This is because there has been a spike in cases in some areas. Kittitas County has seen slightly elevated numbers (69 active cases as of Tuesday) so it will be a matter of wait and see if the county meets the metrics.
Phase 2 is definitely more of a hardship, not just dialing back restaurant/bar seating but also scuttling plans for some outdoor events, such as a high school graduation, that could take place under a modified-setting outdoors under Phase 3.
At a time when most people want to talk about what a Phase 4 looks like, the slide back to Phase 2 is not encouraging.
It might be too early to ask this, but the question hanging out there is if we will vaccinate our way out of COVID restrictions.
We can vaccinate our way out — 85% vaccination rate is considered herd immunity — but will we.
As of April 24, the county’s initiating vaccination rate was at 37% and the state rate at 41%. The shots just opened up to the general population so that number is going to rise, but it is also a fact that after a surge the county is now having trouble filling the available vaccine appointments.
While still early, it is legitimate to ask if the county or state will reach 85%.
Prior to the development and distribution of the vaccine, when a person choose to not wear a mask or follow any of the safety protocols, they were not just putting their own health at risk, but the health of others as well.
A justified case for restrictions could be made because their actions potentially could lead to adverse health outcomes for others.
Does that scenario change when people who want to avoid getting sick from the virus can obtain a vaccine to protect themselves?
If the adverse impacts from a decision made by one person can be localized to that one person, is there a need to modify or restrict community life?
An argument could be made that the action could still impact or overwhelm the health care system, which would be detrimental to the general public, but it seems like vaccination rate will get high enough to limit the impact. Also, the vaccination rate is higher in the high-risk categories — people must likely to require hospitalizations.
There was always going to be anti-vaxer faction. COVID anti-vaxers started to organize probably on the first day a case was diagnosed.
Unfortunately, there is a political element at play in whether Americans decide to get vaccinated.
A Monmouth University poll conducted earlier in April, found that 67% of Democrats had received one shot, while 36% of Republicans had. The more discouraging number is 43% of Republicans said they’d likely never get vaccinated.
It can be hard to fathom why a person would make a personal health decision based on a political ideology, but you have to accept it. Evidence of the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine can sway the vaccine hesitant, but that approach will have no impact on changing a political belief.
Maybe the political aspect changes as we move forward, but you have to anticipate that it won’t.
There is good chance we will find ourselves short of where we want to be in terms of vaccination rate. What will we do then? If the actions of a segment of the population only hurt that segment of the population, what is our responsibility to protect them from themselves?