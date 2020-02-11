There are many issues of interest in Olympia for Central and Eastern Washington residents, but near the top of the list each session are roads.
Crops and products produced east of the mountains require an adequate road system to reach both the West Side markets and the ports that allow products to span the globe. From a specific Kittitas County perspective, a steadily growing portion of the populations relies on well-maintained roads to commute to employment in the Puget Sound region.
So, when legislators start talking in what sound like broad philosophical terms about removing “congestion relief” and “improved freight mobility” from transportation goals, everyone dependent on that road system should take notice.
One of the primary benefits the east side of the state garners from the west is money for road improvement projects. Thanks to the more populated West Side, more money is available for roads than would be generated just by our far more sparse population.
While it may seem like an imbalance, the West Side has a vested financial interest in east side products getting west as well.
The recent debate in Olympia over this issue likely is a reflection of other efforts to address the impacts of fossil fuel use and the recent election result where voters decided to roll back the car tab fee back to $30 — taking away a source of funding for some transportation projects.
There is no way around the fact the long-running Interstate 90 improvement project has been a massive investment in state funds. From Kittitas County’s viewpoint, it’s certainly been worth it. In fact, the discussion of late has been about extending the three-lane portion of I-90 toward Easton.
It important to separate the debate over spending more on roads and spending where money is needed on roads.
A case can be made that the state needs to emphasize repair of existing roads and bridges over adding more pavement to the system. If you ever want to give yourself more reason to freak out while traveling, look up information on bridges in need of repair across the state — it’s not a comforting statistic (2019 study found 400 bridges to be ‘structurally deficient).
Of the two goals under consideration for removal, “improved freight mobility,” is the bigger head scratcher. Spending on improved freight mobility is an investment with a definable return. Improving freight mobility allows businesses to make more money and thereby generate more tax revenue for the state. For a trade-dependent state like Washington, deciding to not support freight mobility would be extraordinarily short-sighted.
“Congestion relief” is the loaded term in this discussion. How could a person live in Seattle or really anywhere in the I-5 corridor from Tacoma and Everett and not want congestion relief?
While the congestion seems worse than ever it is really the result of decades of transportation decisions, both by politicians and voters.
But, does congestion relief mean providing for road space for vehicles, or discouraging the use of personal transportation?
There was a time when the Puget Sound highway system was designed to reward car-pooling with high-occupancy vehicle lanes, now many of the HOV lanes have become toll lanes where wealth rather than environmental-benefit is rewarded with ease of travel.
There’s a very real risk that the Seattle-driven focus on discouraging private vehicle use, is more specifically discouraging private vehicle use by those with lower incomes. As if carbon created by high-income earners is somehow less harmful to the environment than carbon produced by the poor.
All this is to say, the politics muddy this issue. There is a case to be made to prioritize spending on repair and maintenance until the repair/maintenance backlog is cleared.
Legislators need to clearly define their goals and objectives when suggestion alterations to transportation funding goals.
This may be a situation where the Seattle focus on not adding pavement to the system can coincide with the traveling public’s safety needs for investment in existing roadways.