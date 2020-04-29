We have a leader in the clubhouse.
Thorp High School gets a tip of the hat this week for moving forward with a graduation ceremony that allows the graduates to be celebrated in a manner that complies with COVID-19 restrictions.
Thorp will graduate its class of 2020 on June 5 in an outdoor ceremony on the school’s football field. The ceremony will be set up so the audience can view it from their vehicles.
First of all, 14 graduates is a large Thorp graduating class compared to recent years so congratulations on that.
Also, way to go in creating a ceremony that will be memorable for all involved.
The COVID-19 restrictions are changing the way we live, including the loss of the “once in a lifetime” events. High school graduation is one of those events. The idea of shuffling off the Class of 2020 with a virtual salute is heartbreaking. These young people have spent 13 years in the school system working for this day — they deserve the memory.
Thorp will not have the classic ceremony where graduates can hear the cheers of their family and friends as they celebrate this moment. But rest assured, each of the 14 Thorp graduates will take distinct memories of this ceremony with them through their lives. Absent the ability to give them the traditional ceremony that was enjoyed by their parents and grandparents, why not give them something no other graduating class may ever experience. At this point, that’s the best-case outcome.
Thorp Superintendent Andrew Perkins said it would be hard to pull of a graduation in this manner with a class much larger than 14. That’s true, but other districts can devise their own creative ideas tailored to their class sizes.
Ellensburg High School Principal Beau Snow said the school is looking at options of a virtual ceremony and an in-person ceremony — probably in late July.
Ellensburg’s Class of 2020 will top 200 so it presents more of a challenge. What make Ellensburg even more interesting is traditionally it has had one of the tightest, most regimented graduation ceremonies in the state. Looking for adornments on caps, won’t find them in Ellensburg. Looking for a 45-minute slide show of baby photos of graduates? Won’t find it at Ellensburg. How about 10 speeches clocking in at 10 minutes each? No. Don’t even ask about interpretive dance routines — that’s a nonstarter.
Year in, year out, Ellensburg will graduate 220 or more students in a ceremony that clocks in at under an hour. Anyone who has attended any ceremony anywhere else with class sizes ranging from 1 to 1,000 can testify that is absolutely amazing.
This is the year to shake all of that loose. Snow said they are looking at a combination of outdoor and indoor components with the ceremony in the gym. While more is unknown than known about COVID-19, it seems like the safest bet for an event is going to be outdoors in the summer.
EHS just needs large field, whether that’s the school football field, or a field at Central Washington University or at Rotary Park in West Ellensburg (wind might be an issue). The audience can bring blankets or lawn chairs and spread out. A sound system of some sort would be needed but we have the technology.
If you are looking to give the Class of 2020 a memory unique from all other EHS graduation classes, make it a free-form, even slightly goofy, fun-filled ceremony. Forget about the anarchy that potentially ensues if a graduate is allowed to decorate the top of his or her cap. Let it go. We can always button the ceremony back up next year.
This is going to be a graduation season like no other. Might as well make that the theme.