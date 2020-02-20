At first glance, the proposal to ban single family zoning in Washington state, seems like an overstep of state power — a classic Seattle-size-fits-all solution. But the concept of more flexible zoning might not be as radical a step as it sounds.
The idea is driven by housing costs, which are up across the state, not just Seattle. Housing costs may be the single biggest influence on a community — determining who lives where and what jobs people can hold and still afford to live in a community.
Under the bill being considered in Olympia, a zone could not be exclusively single-family homes, but also would have to include a mix of triplexes, quadplexes, sixplexes, stacked flats, townhouses and courtyard apartments.
Ellensburg looks like a textbook small town dominated by single family home neighborhoods, and it is, but there is some mix within that format. In recent years the City Council has worked on allowing “accessory dwellings” in residential neighborhoods. Accessory dwelling typically translates into apartments above a garage. There are a number of rules that apply for accessory dwellings but it the land allows, it creates more housing within the residential core.
According to the city of Ellensburg comprehensive plan, in 2016 the city’s housing stock consisted of 4,103 single-family homes, 2,349 multifamily (five-plus units), 842 duplexes, and 770 multifamily (three or four units).
This mix reflects the split between the family base and the college base.
The question with Ellensburg and the other small college towns in the state, is if every zone could be maximized for student housing which generates a higher rate of return for developers, would every zone then be dominated by student housing?
The other question is whether expanding the number of housing units possible will lead to less expensive housing.
The answer might be yes, but how many units will be built when the return on that investment starts to diminish?
Is there private-market incentive to build more housing when the return drops?
It’s possible since -plexes would be more cost-efficient that there’d be a significant enough increase to expand the housing stock to the point that rents drop.
Perhaps this take is too Ellensburg-centric since developers here tend to not build on speculation.
Delving into the complexities of just one small town highlights how difficult and clunky it can be to apply detailed land use codes on a statewide basis.
The statewide solution implies that cities and towns don’t care if there is adequate housing for their residents and must be told by a higher-level authority what to do. That is not the case.
Ellensburg residents voted to tax themselves to create funding for affordable housing projects.
If the state wants to become a more influential partner in creating housing there are opportunities. Cities don’t need to be told they need to do it, but state contributions to advance local solutions would not be spurned.