Six deaths in Washington state over the past few days has brought home the risk of the spread of the coronavirus, but the correct response remains to keep calm and practice the same type of measures recommended to slow the spread of flu.
Kittitas County already had a dry run with the coronavirus when a Central Washington University student returned for China not feeling well and was quarantined until it was determined the person did not have the coronavirus.
It is not fear-mongering to say we — Kittitas County residents — should be ready for coronavirus cases in our community. The spread of a virus from a market in a town in China across the globe in a manner of weeks is an excellent example of the interconnectedness of modern societies.
But we also should be ready for the spread of the flu each year. Both coronavirus and the flu can claim lives — particularly in at-risk groups such as the elderly, the very young and those with compromised immune systems.
The difference between our annual battle with the flu and the coronavirus is at this moment there is no vaccine for the coronavirus. And while an intense effort is being put into developing a coronavirus vaccine, it will take months.
School districts on the West Side have responded to cases of students/staff/family members possible exposure to the virus by closing down schools for cleaning. Bothell High School closed for three days.
That step is not being contemplated at schools in Kittitas County but if you have a child in school it is realistic to plan for and expect that step if a person with a school connection contracts or is thought to contract, the virus.
The same is true for Central Washington University. Universities across the nation or coping with issues not only on campus, but with students studying abroad. It is logical to assume and plan for modifications and disruptions in classes.
All this is not a call to panic, but to take common-sense steps to be ready for potential disruptions caused for the spread of the coronavirus. As simple as it sounds, hand washing to an effective step to slow or stop the spread of a disease.
Much like the flu, it is important to think of others in regards to your own behavior. While a relatively healthy person will endure coronavirus much like they would the flu, care has to be taken to not spread the virus to others who may not be as able to fend off the potentially fatal effects of the virus.
That means staying home from work or school if you’re not feeling well. Americans are known for pushing through illness to work, but in this case it makes much more sense to stay home even if you think you can “tough it out.”
We are witnessing at the senior living facility in Kirkland what it means for a virus to spread through an at-risk population.
Coronavirus needs to be taken seriously. As individuals we can take precautions to slow or stop the spread of the virus and be ready for larger scale disruptions that may be required.