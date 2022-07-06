If you feel like you’re suddenly living in a nation controlled by an unelected, unaccountable group of nine, you know where to lay the blame — not on the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court is filling a power vacuum left by decades of ineffective governance by the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.
GOP leadership, particularly Sen. Mitch McConnell, deserves blame/credit for accurately anticipating that sans a functional Congress, a court rigidly aligned to an ideology/theologically could dramatically alter life in the United States.
Over the years, Republicans learned that appointing classic conservatives to the court was not enough. Appointees from a strict theological background were more likely to adhere to rigid ideals.
But, then again, a court that adheres to a rigid theology/ideology would be less of an issue if Congress did its job.
Our nation has three equal branches of government, but they are equal in different ways. The executive branch is vital, but by design, it has limited power. The founders did not want to create a king/queen/ruler position in government. The court is designed as the final arbitrator to ensure all Americans receive equal justice under law and serves as the Constitution’s guardian and interpreter.
Congress makes laws. That may be the biggest power of the trio because the executive branch carries out the laws, and the judicial branch evaluates the laws.
Without a functional Congress, the nation is not fulfilling its purpose as designed.
The court determined Roe v. Wade 50 years ago — meaning there have been 50 years for Congress to address abortion law(s). It did not happen. Even if you rule out the Republican presidents, there were windows of opportunity under Clinton and Obama.
Immigration? There have been attempts at revising immigration laws, most notably under the George W. Bush administration. It didn’t happen.
The court most recently ruled Congress did not explicitly grant the Environmental Protection Agency power to regulate greenhouse gas emissions.
Name a big issue, and chances are Congress has not acted on it. Even more distressing is citizens’ lack of confidence in Congress addressing matters in a way that benefits U.S. citizens.
That should be a red flag — the absence of public confidence in Congress performing its required duties.
Ultimately, voters are to blame for the politicians serving in the House and Senate — we put them there.
Politicians are not motivated to find common ground. Primaries are determined by the extreme fringes of parties that have no desire for compromise, and congressional districts have been gerrymandered to ensure the ideological extremists have no valid competition.
Congress was never supposed to be about ideological purity. It was supposed to be the body that performed the messy process of crafting laws in a middle ground where most people would grudgingly agree to reside. That may not sound sexy or destined to get a politician a spot on Fox and Friends or CNN, but it is the job.
The easy solution is for American voters — the largest segment of which does not identify as Republican or Democrat — to take back control over the election process.
Structural changes are needed as well. Term limits for Congress are a blunt instrument but are needed now more than ever.
Power corrupts human beings regardless of their political affiliation. It is a humanitarian act to limit a person’s access to power.
A Supreme Court with a unified vision and no check on its power has grabbed the wheel of our tricycle and will abruptly steer this nation off the center of the road. This is not going to end well.
The course correction is restoring our system to its presets — three equal and functioning branches of government.
We, the people, have work to do.