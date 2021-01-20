“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
— Amendment I to the U.S. Constitution
That’s it — one sentence, 45 words. The history books say we can thank James Madison for the wording. No matter how many times you read the First Amendment, you will never find a “but” or an, “except.”
For example, it does not say “abridging the freedom of speech, but you can’t yell fire in a crowded theater.” That bit did not come up until 1919 in Justice Oliver Wendall Holmes Jr.’s opinion in Schenck v. United States, a case that dealt with opposition to the draft in World War I.
In some cases, arguments can be made the Constitution is silent in areas because it was written more than 240 years ago and there’s been a lot of stuff invented since then. But theaters were around in the 1700s and many of them likely were fire-traps. The argument that the authors of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights were not aware of the dangers of speech does not hold. But they were likely even more aware of the dangers of restricting speech.
This fall, the concept of Constitution originalist came up with the appointment Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. But today’s originalists are almost always talking about rolling back restrictions on gun ownership, or infringements on the rights of churches, or abortion.
There is no doubt, though, that the framers intended no infringements on not just the establishment of religion, the right to peaceable assembly and to petition the government, but no infringements on free speech and the press as well.
But let’s not kid ourselves, speech is restricted. There is an entire legal industry surrounding libel and slander laws. The Constitution and Bill of Rights are silent on this subject, but libel and slander were both known and addressed in the American colonies. While the Bill of Rights was ratified in 1791, Congress also passed the Sedition Act of 1798, which was written to silence political opposition, in this case, Democratic-Republicans who favored better American relations with France. Ideas can be grand and aspirational. People often are not.
All this leads up to Twitter, and other social media companies, de-platforming Donald Trump. How’d we get here? Setting aside the scary nature of Jan. 6 (especially for those barricaded in the Capitol) the Trump mob was almost the living embodiment of the First Amendment. It had assembly (leaving the peaceably out for a moment), free speech, grievances to address and a healthy helping of religious imagery in the mix.
While the Constitution is pretty clear on speech, over the centuries the courts have ruled that speech inciting violence is not covered by the First Amendment. When Trump addressed the gathering on Jan. 6, did his speech incite violence? Elements of the crowd later engaged in violence, but can that be traced to Trump. There are many who believe so including the (now) Republican minority leader Sen. Mitch McConnell. For many, the speech was the culmination of Trump’s campaign of falsehoods since the election. Others say no, including Trump’s core supporters.
At the end of the day, we have to remember that Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc. are private companies. A private company is not Congress. While we have drawn far less national notice, the Daily Record has prohibited letter writers from saying that the presidential election was fraudulent.
The basis for that decision is that by claiming fraud, the writer is accusing someone of a crime. Writers have said they are not naming individuals, but they are claiming a crime without any substantiation. In essence, everyone involved in processing election votes or overseeing votes, or ruling on cases concerning votes is accused of being guilty of this crime — one they have not been charged with, let alone proven committed. If you follow the logic of this position, it would have to be a multi-state conspiracy to defraud — very serious stuff. This includes private and elected individuals.
Much like Twitter, the Daily Record is a private business (slightly smaller scale). But we are a private business based on the concept of speech as unfettered as possible.
It is uncomfortable to be in this position. The people who write letters claiming election fraud believe it with their hearts and souls. There is no proof. They’ve been lied to. But they believe. It is definitely not the job of a newspaper to tell people they cannot believe what they want to believe. Our First Amendment, back at the top, touches on this topic.
But if we believe the basis for the Republic — a free and fair democratic election — does not exist the First Amendment becomes a moot point.
If we don’t stand for that, we have a much bigger problem than Trump’s defunct Twitter feed.