That sentence applies to society in general, and specifically to journalism.
In some ways there’s always been a bit of magic behind newspaper stories. Journalists cannot compel a person to answer a question — we do not have subpoena powers. A journalist has no right to information beyond that of any other citizen of the United States of America.
And yet, people answer questions — sometimes about difficult, personal topics. A conversation can be a powerful experience both for the person who wants to share their story and for the journalist given the privilege to listen and relay that story to others.
Every journalist appreciates the time and thought a person grants us when we ask them a question about their life and work.
In addition to talking to our neighbors about their lives and events of importance to the community, a journalist also is tasked with tracking the public sector — government, law enforcement, the courts and education (K-12 and college) are probably the top areas.
While there has not been much change in the willingness of people in the community to speak with us over the decades, there has been significant change in the public sector.
There was a time when a reporter could call a public employee responsible for a certain area of work and ask a question about that specific area of work and that person would answer the question regardless of whether that person was an administrator/supervisor or an hourly employee.
That can still happen — the city of Ellensburg works this way more or less — but more often it does not.
Central Washington University is an example of employees hesitating to answer questions without clearing it through a higher authority. Why is that? Well, a person might answer a question in a way that does not reflect the mission of the university — as determined by those in power and authority — or maybe that person has only a small piece of an overall picture.
Some bureaucracies are byzantine — the U.S. Postal Service comes to mind. For a story to answer the simple question of why there are lines at the Post Office right now, we had to take the rare step for the Daily Record of allowing a source to go unnamed. The story itself is not controversial and the explanation was fairly straight forward. But doing a story about the Ellensburg Post Office meant calling a public affairs office in Seattle and possibly getting bounced to a public affairs office in an even more remote locale. If these calls ended up with the questions answered it would be fine, but they don’t.
We, the Daily Record, bear responsibility as well. We need to be more aggressive in pursuing public information. Our relationship with some public entities is not the best for a variety of reasons — there may be some trust issues.
To a certain degree this is a “behind the curtains” concern. As readers, you do not need to care about how many phone calls it takes for us to complete a story.
But there is a bigger, more important issue at play, and that is the effort by those who hold power and authority to discredit newspapers as a source of information.
If a newspaper is not a credible source of information, public officials — whether elected or employed — feel emboldened to not answer questions. They will post their own releases on social media and tell people “exactly what they need to know.” If questioned about the release, they can always accuse the questioner of having an agenda. It’s a sweet system.
To all those joining in the “fake news” chorus, ask yourself why people in power and authority would want to discredit people whose job it is to question those in power and authority? This is not a Republican or Democrat thing, it is a power and authority thing. People start behaving differently when granted power and authority — they feel compelled to protect it, to take ownership. It’s human nature. People in power and authority may not have your best interest at heart.
Remember a journalist is no one special (except to their mother). It is you with a notebook (actually a cell phone nowadays) and a job that requires you at times to get answers from people paid by taxpayers.
It is a great system because by not granting the power to question and annoy to a select, authorized group, everyone has that power. It is awesome. If you are looking for the main reason the republic will survive — that is it. You do not want to lose that. Even if those currently in power and authority align with your views, eventually you will pay a heavy price.
Protecting it for one person, even the lowly journalist, protects it for all.