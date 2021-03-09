In case you missed it, find a copy of Saturday’s Daily Record or go online, and check out the front page story on the effort to place a tombstone on the grave of a Frank Henson, who was not only the first Black resident in the Kittitas Valley, but also a Civil War veteran.
Henson, who died in 1917, is buried at the Independent Order of Odd Fellow Brick Road Memorial Park.
There is a small marker on his grave. Not only is there no information (date of birth/death, family, etc.) on the marker, his name is misspelled.
The marker sums up history’s treatment of people of color in our community.
What stands out about the Frank Henson story is it’s a story that had not been told, at least not to the general public.
From the historical facts, he seems a person of note. He served in Company C of the 29th Regiment of the United States Colored Infantry during the Civil War.
After leaving the service in 1865 in Texas, he eventually made his way to Kittitas County in 1886. One of the fascinating elements of the West is everyone (other than the direct descendants of the indigenous peoples) has an immigration or migration story. Everyone came from somewhere else and wound their way up to this corner of the map.
Imagine Henson’s story. We like to think we’re far from the South, but the fact is the Oregon territory and eventual state excluded Black residents. The racial component of the state’s constitution was technically invalidated by the ratification of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1868, but that language remained in Oregon’s constitution until it was formally repealed in a voters’ initiative in 1926.
What did Henson, and other Black men, women and children, encounter as they attempted create lives in the West, like so many other people were doing at the time?
Kittitas County Historical Museum Director Sadie Thayer has done remarkable work, piecing together Henson’s story, groups he belonged to, where he worked and eventually his purchase of property on what would many years down the road become part of the Fred Meyer parking lot.
Thayer said of Henson, “He did a service for his country and he was very well loved by his peers.”
Not knowing Henson’s story means we’re ignorant of how our community came about. The unfortunate fact is the non-white history of Kittitas County either has not been told, or been told from a skewed perspective.
There is a book called “The History of Kittitas County Washington 1989” (also known as the “Green Book”). It has a lot of great information, particularly about families in the community. But it is definitely told from the white perspective. There are a couple stories about the Craven family in Roslyn, but otherwise little information about Black community members.
The introduction does include information on the native tribes, but the mention may be best characterized by this paragraph on Page 2:
“Indians of the Columbia Valley were next door to starvation a good part of the time. They gorged themselves when food was plentiful, and thus were in distress when the bounty of nature failed, for there were no accumulated store.”
In other other words, they were about to drop dead when the white settlers arrived. What lucky timing that was.
Reading that in 2021 will strike most people as an outrageous characterization, but that’s what you get for history when you don’t feel people are important enough to tell their stories.
Finding out information about Henson and installing an appropriate tombstone recognizing his service to the country is a step forward. Naming the new elementary school after Ida Nason Aronica and telling her story as well as the story of all Native Americans in our region to school children is a step forward.
These are not just steps forward for Black people or Native Americans, but for all of us. To tell the stories of our communities without telling the stories of all the members of our communities is to lie to ourselves.