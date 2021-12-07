Editorial: The county has much work to do By DAILY RECORD EDITORIAL Dec 7, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The fate of the Shady Acres Mobile Home Park was set the day Kittitas County purchased the property.All that remained were the details of when residents would be required to move out and the remaining mobile homes removed.As it turns out, the process took a while. Last week the Kittitas County commissioner announced that the park would officially close next August. Since the county purchased the park a few years ago, as people have moved out, more have not been allowed to move in.The purchase of the park had long been part of the county’s long-term master plan for the Kittitas County Events Center master plan.The reality that few people outside of county government pay any attention to long-term master plans became evident when people were shocked and surprised that the county purchased the property.As difficult as this process has been at times, the county’s actions served to put a spotlight on affordable housing in Ellensburg and the surrounding area. The community developed a better understanding how hard it is to replace the type of family housing the Shady Acres Mobile Home Park provided at anything resembling an affordable price in a city where most of the rental housing market caters to college students.The discussion also touched on race, cultural and socio-economic issues as many of the families residing in the park were and are Hispanic.Since the county’s action, there has been significantly more progress toward expanding the affordable housing supply than there had been for several years prior to the notice served to Shady Acres residents. There is still nowhere near enough affordable housing for families, but the trend is in the right direction. While the county took the heat early on, the fact is affordable housing is an issue that should have had more prominence before the city of Ellensburg. In the past few years, that has proven to be the case.At the end of the day, you can say that Shady Acres resulted in progress toward affordable housing, even if it is incremental.What you can’t say is that the public has any confidence that the county has a clear vision and discernible plan for the Shady Acres property.This is not about whether there is a plan in a binder on a shelf. The county’s purchase of the former bowling alley adjacent to the event center was foreseen in a master plan. That does not change the fact the building has now been sitting vacant for several years. Ideas get floated from time to time but none stay airborne for long.Once the remaining mobile homes get cleared from the Shady Acres property, what next? It could become parking. If nothing is done, it probably becomes parking at least for short-term needs.Putting the issue of the housing Shady Acres provided aside, it made sense for the county to buy that property. It is land adjacent to a significant county land holding and investment and it gives the county more control and options for best utilizing that property.Fair or not, there is not a lot of public confidence that the county that county will manage that property is a way that is beneficial to county taxpayers and blends into and supports the surrounding community.As much work as has been done to get to the point where Shady Acres residents have all relocated, there is even more work to be done. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas County Commissioners censure Kittitas County clerk for treatment of employees and customersMoving day set: Shady Acres Mobile Home Park to close this coming AugustCentral Washington Dance Academy returns with 'The Nutcracker'Send off for JoelLetter: Why aren't Biden supporters talking about all that's going wrong?Owner of Firehouse purchases Cannabis CentralCouncilwoman Lamb submits letter of resignation to pursue medical schoolEllensburg girls’ basketball whips past WenatcheeA present under every tree: Motorcycle club hosts annual toy driveDec. 3 blotter: Spree of vehicle prowls Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter