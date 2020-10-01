You can expect something and still dread it arriving, which describes the announcement Wednesday that 56 positions will be eliminated on the Central Washington University campus.
Although Central seems to be weathering the pandemic better than expected in terms of enrollment decline, it is a fact that there are far fewer people living in residence halls this fall.
Fewer people in residence halls means less revenue and less revenue means a shortfall in paying people, especially those with jobs associated with students living on campus.
According to a letter from Gaudino to the Central campus community, the layoffs, in addition to the elimination of 140 currently vacant positions, come in housing, dining services, facilities, computing and supervision, all departments which have seen a lowered workload due to fewer residential students, fewer in person classes and fewer employees working on site.
As a state institution, Central also expects a decline in state support in the coming budget.
CWU is the largest single employer in Kittitas County. Any fluctuation in its payroll and overall economic health is felt throughout the private sector.
There’s no getting around the fact that this is tough news for the individuals losing their jobs and the community as a whole.
Looking for silver linings, since the jobs are tied to campus residency, when more students return to campus it would seem like at least some of those jobs would return as well. That is no comfort for those out of work now, but for the community it might mean a temporary dip in employment numbers.
The other positive piece to cling to was Gaudino saying no more layoffs are expected in December. That “optimism” is tempered by what might happen after the start of the year if the Legislature cuts Central’s funding.
Like much of our economy and community life, the future is tied to managing the spread of COVID-19 and eventually coming out the other side of this pandemic. As expected, the return of Central students has led to a rise in the COVID-19 rate in our county. It is not that Central students behave any more or less responsibly than the general population, it just that there are far more people in town now.
Since mid-March our community had been an artificial environment with few Central students in town, public schools closed for in-classroom use and no large-scale public/community events. Managing COVID spread in that scenario is different than in a “return to normalcy” situation.
Fall was always going to be a challenge. While the numbers are up, Ellensburg has not seen as dramatic of a spike as some small college towns.
The largest accumulation of cases is in the 20-to-29 age range, which is an age group better able to handle the virus without the complications and mortality rate seen in the older age groups. At the moment there are no patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kittitas County.
But 22 Kittitas County residents have died of COVID-19 — people living in assisted-living facilities. The threat to some of our most vulnerable family members, friends and neighbors is real. Regardless of political affiliation, as human beings we should behave in a manner that protects those most prone to come to harm.
If we do our best to slow the spread of the virus, we save lives, we limit the negative impact on the economy and we restore elements of community life we enjoy.