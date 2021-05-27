Paris and those glorious Hollywood films of the 1940s and ‘50s probably are partially to blame, but there is an inescapable romantic notion attached to outdoor or sidewalk dining.
Each of us can picture ourselves sipping a cup of strong coffee or perhaps a lovely glass of wine, watching the world walk by from our sidewalk table.
While the COVID-19 pandemic generated few silver linings there are at least some who would say the streeteries that arose in front of restaurants are pretty cool idea.
Before going any further, the word must be addressed. The city of Ellensburg (and others according to the internet) use the word “streateries” for these impromptu outdoor seating arrangements. The Daily Record, so far, has used streeteries. Street is a word. Streat is not a word (although the internet indicates it may refer to a black market street in a ghetto). Neither streeteries or streateries is a word.
The question becomes whether it is better to have a real word as the root of made-up word or to completely ignore convention and go all-in on made-up. Language evolves so we’ll see where this one goes.
The question at hand, though, does not refer to spelling, but as to whether the city of Ellensburg should allow these temporary seating areas to continue after all COVID-19 restrictions are lifted — currently set for June 30. At the moment the allowance expires 30 days after Gov. Jay Inslee lifted the restrictions
The Ellensburg City Council has the ability to consider this question and determine whether to allow a continuance.
At a minimum, it would be nice to see businesses be allowed to continue them through the summer and early fall (typically very nice weather if no smoke from wildfires).
These are not permanent structures and they do take up parking spaces in front of businesses. Parking has not been much a problem during COVID but when people travel more this summer, it might be more of an issue.
Going by the parking survey the city conducted a couple years ago, there is probably still enough available parking even with seating taking up some spaces.
These areas are popular with customers. People were willing to sit outside in the middle of the winter. Chances are they will enjoy sitting outside on one of our wonderful warm summer evenings as well.
There is also the fact that the businesses did a very nice job on these seating areas — far more enticing than the lawn chairs you put on your front porch.
Moving forward, perhaps, a seasonal permit would make sense. It is worth talking about the streeteries and how or if they fit in the downtown core. We are all eagerly awaiting a return to “normalcy” but even with people enjoying activities like eating out, businesses have a lot ground to make up and any feature that allows them to serve people needs to be on the table for consideration.