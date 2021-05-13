With universities and colleges across the state (including Central Washington University) and nation requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for fall enrollment the next logical question is: What about K-12 schools?
This week the vaccine was approved on an emergency basis for children age 12 to 15. Work is ongoing to approve a vaccine for children ages 5 and even younger. It is not hard to envision that by the end of the summer there will be a vaccine approved, at least on an emergency basis, for school-aged children.
But at this point the answer to whether kids should be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine to attend K-12 schools this fall should be no.
At a minimum, the youth vaccines need to get past the emergency approval stage to official federal Food and Drug Administration approval.
This vaccine has moved at remarkable speed through the approval process and the vaccine itself has proven to be safe and effective but even if it looked like the youth vaccines could get official approval by the end of the summer, that still probably does not give enough time.
This does not mean that at some point in the future, the COVID-19 vaccine will not be on the list of required vaccines for school attendance.
For much of the early stages of COVID it was believed not to be particularly harmful to children — certainly not to the degree it hit the elderly — but in the latest outbreak that has hit younger people harder, there has been a higher rate of of hospitalizations for that age group.
One wildcard with the COVID vaccine is what if it becomes like the flu shot, where you need to get a booster every year or two to account for the variations? There remain too many unknowns to determine if this is the one and only COVID vaccine we’ll ever need. But there is a chance it will not be as simple as getting your kid’s vaccine card filled out once and calling it good.
But what about school sports and co-curricular activities? Could vaccination be required for participation in large group and close-contact activities?
Would doing this be a way to allow kids to participate in sports and other activities without masks?
Co-curricular activities are not required and there often are requirements beyond what is expected for school enrollment — maintaining grades for example.
If it were done on the state level it would ease concerns about travel to towns and regions with higher instances of COVID.
It is hard to lay odds on whether this happens or not. But is is safe to say that much like the virus itself, the COVID vaccine is going to play of a role in our lives heading forward.