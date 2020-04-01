Sometimes our heroes are easy to spot — often they are in uniform.
Law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical personnel all are people who run toward scenes most of us what run away from. There are doctors, nurses and the whole range of medical professionals who save lives and somehow remain calm and steady in situations where the normal response would be to scream.
Military members volunteer to put their lives on the line in situations across the globe.
The type of bravery, courage, compassion and composure these people show is awe inspiring.
But there are all types of heroes, everyday heroes who are not so easily recognized — people who volunteer to help others may be the largest category of heroes in Kittitas County,
The COVID-19 response has shined a spotlight on heroes throughout our community.
Those in uniform (law enforcement and medical) are on that list. These are people who continue to serve, regardless, but there is no doubt they do so at risk of contacting the virus. While we have not had reports of this in Kittitas County, there are reports across the nation of COVID-19 taking its toll on the ranks of law, emergency and medical personnel.
The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but at a minimum when a person in a critical response profession contracts the virus it takes that person out of action for awhile, just adding to the stress on the system.
But COVID-19 has elevated another category of workers typically not feted with hero status — grocery store works.
Actually that status could apply to anyone employed it what are categorized as “essential services” which includes hardware store employees, your pharmacist and people who work in bakeries.
All those people can still go to work under the stay-at-home orders. But by heading out to do their jobs each day, they place themselves at higher risk of contracting COVID-19.
The way to honor their service is for each of us to limit our trips to these essential service providers and when we do go, make sure we practice the social distancing standards. If you have to hand something to another person, make sure you’ve washed your hands prior to the exchange (wash afterwards as well — hand washing is one of the best measures against COVID-19).
Beyond behaving in a responsible manner, appreciate what these people are doing. It makes a difference when you’re working if someone expresses sincere appreciation for your efforts. At a time when everyone is taking a hit financially, expressing thanks still holds real value.
A huge thanks to all who continue to serve is essential businesses in this community.