Editorial: The REET non-decision decision By DAILY RECORD EDITORIAL Sep 29, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Kittitas County commissioners’ decision last week to have voters decide whether to increase the real estate excise tax in the county from a quarter of 1% to a half of 1% feels a lot like a non-decision decision.On one hand, it is hard to chastise a public body for allowing voters a say on a tax increase.On the other hand, this is not a general tax, along the lines of the retail sales tax increases approved by voters in recent years to fund a variety of services. The real estate excise tax, or REET, is collected on the sale of real property and applies to all sales of real property. The tax is typically paid by the seller, according to the state Department of Revenue. The increase from a quarter to a half is referred to by county officials as REET 2.Obviously, this is going to vary from person to person, but many of us probably encounter this tax three times in our lifetime — starter home, family home (after birth of a couple kids) and downsized empty-nest home.There are people whose livelihood it is to buy and sale property — particularly in a college rental market like Ellensburg — and it definitely becomes a cost of business for them. There also are people who never encounter this tax who either rent by choice or because they lack the resources to purchase.From a political body viewpoint, that means there is going to be a small group with a vested interest who will lobby against the tax increase. It is within their rights to do so, but in theory we the voters elect people to stand up to small groups with vested interests when the decision is in the best interest of the community at large.What the commissioners did was put an issue before voters, the vast majority of whom encounter this tax on an extremely limited basis and a very small slice of whom deal with it all the time. The question is how interested will people be in voting on a REET increase?Not only is this not a general tax, it is a very specific tax, for a very specific purpose.REET funds are used for capital facility planning. In Kittitas County’s case, the plan was to apply them to road projects. County public works officials and the county commissioners acknowledge the county has not kept up with road needs over the decades and now faces situations where money is needed just to maintain conditions, not necessarily improve. REET 2 would be part of the solution, but would not fund all the needs.Jurisdictions are allowed to increase REET without a vote of the public. Many jurisdictions are at half a percent. The rate is common on the West Side, but there also are jurisdictions in Yakima, Chelan and Grant counties at a half a percent (as of Jan. 1, 2020 according to the Department of Revenue).County personnel and the commissioners have identified a need and offered one way to help finance the work. That is one of their core responsibilities as public employees and elected officials. The commissioners followed that by placing this one avenue for revenue before the voters. What if the voters say no? The need doesn’t go away.Do the commissioners then sit back and say, “Well, we tried.”Then voters will consider at a different election whether they actually did. 