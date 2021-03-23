Just as Ellensburg students and families were looking forward to spring break week last Friday, the news came out that the federal Center for Disease Control recommended that spacing in schools could be reduced from six feet to three feet.
The question becomes, is this a game changer? Will county districts pursue more in-person schooling?
The first initial response is not yet. The state (as of Monday) had not changed its recommendations on spacing. In an email to parents on Friday afternoon, the Ellensburg School District said the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Governor’s Office would need to change their standards from six to three feet before the district could consider any actions.
For the sake of argument, let’s assume the state eventually drops its requirement to three feet — this may be safe to assume considering Gov. Jay Inslee has been advocating for a return to the classroom for districts that have remained all online.
The rule change impacts districts differently. Small district have already been moving toward a full return to the classroom. Thorp intends to allow all students who desire to return to the classroom, to return on April 19.
Kittitas has gone through the year with K-2 classes in-person full-time and after the return from spring break (March 29) will have K-5 entirely back in-person full-time.
In an interview prior to the CDC announcement, Kittitas Superintendent Mike Nollan said the six-foot spacing requirement was more of a challenge to meet at the secondary school (grades 6-12). The three-foot rule would seem to open more classroom opportunities at the Kittitas Secondary School.
Ellensburg’s situation differs from the small districts. Obviously, it has far more students. But additionally, prior to the COVID restrictions, the Ellensburg grade schools were already crowded, which is why the district is in the process of building two new grade schools.
The CDC announcement was nicely timed if you wanted an opportunity to step out three-feet spacing in classrooms without the kids getting in the way.
At one level, it is a math problem — square footage divided by number of students — but it is also a personnel challenge. Ellensburg has students online full-time. Even with the option to come back to the classroom some students/parents may opt to finish the school year online, which would mean keeping some teachers assigned to online instruction.
It may not be an unsolvable problem, but it is more complicated than drawing up a three-foot grid and assigning each student a square.
For Ellensburg the focus should be whether it can increase in-person instruction at the primary grade levels. Given the preexisting crowding, that may be the most challenging grade level, but it is also the age group where in-person teacher interaction is the most critical.
Believer it or not, we are entering the home stretch of the school year, but that does not mean the districts should not attempt to maximize in-person instruction to the fullest extent possible to the final bell rings.