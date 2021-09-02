Editorial: The Weekend has arrived By DAILY RECORD EDITORIAL Sep 2, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The weekend that defines Ellensburg and the Kittitas Valley for many people, visitors and residents alike, returns in full force this year: The Ellensburg Rodeo and Kittitas County Fair are back on Labor Day weekend.Perhaps the most surreal weekend of the COVID-19 pandemic was Labor Day weekend 2020. While it is true these events had been suspended during wartime, most of us did not have that in our memory banks for comparisons sake.The lack of everything associated with Labor Day weekend — cowboy rigs and carnival gear pulling into town, visitors, the parade, the marching band practicing in the streets, elephant ears suddenly a dietary staple — was jarring. All the more reason to enjoy this year’s festivities.Labor Day weekend is much more than Labor Day weekend and its return has been felt throughout this summer. There have been 4-H shows, the junior rodeo and junior rodeo parade, as well as the kickoff breakfast.One thing that was missing throughout COVID was the sound of music. An anticipated sign that summer is coming to a close and school year approaches is the sound of the Ellensburg High School marching band practicing marching and playing through residential neighborhoods. It has been a treat to hear the band again this week.From here on out, it only gets busier.Thursday features the opening in the fair and highlighted by the annual Super One lunch. There will be kids and animals in the barns. The midway will be open with vendors. There will be carnival rides, entertainment, a variety of games and pretty much what we expect on opening day. Thursday night is known as a locals night for kids at the fair, and a chance for friends who did not see each other much over the summer to reconnect. It will be a buzz of activity at the fairgrounds and Ellensburg Rodeo Arena from Thursday until the cars pack the Interstate 90 traffic jam on Monday afternoon.It will feel like normal, but it is not. We remain in the midst of a pandemic that continues to sicken and claim the lives of Kittitas County residents. According to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard, over the past week the number of deaths in the country attributed to COVID-19 increased from 39 to 41. There have been 11 deaths attributed to COVID in the county this year — most coming after the COVID vaccine became available.Unfortunately this county is not vaccinated at the rate required to slow the spread of this virus. Over the past week 138 new cases were diagnosed, putting the active case number at 88 as of Tuesday afternoon.Amidst the return of normalcy and the celebration of what we love about our community, show that community the love and respect it deserves — take precautions, wear a mask.As fun as this weekend promises to be, it has the potential to be a “super spreader” event, at least within the context of Kittitas County.It does not have to be. The decisions we make will determine the outcome.The timing of this weekend, which is one of the factors that makes it special — is not optimum. School starts two days after a fair, which will be swamped with kids. If you want to avoid an outbreak of COVID that negatively impacts the school year, behave responsibly over rodeo/fair weekend.This is not about anyone telling you what do. This is about you determining where your values lie. If you value your community and the health and lives of its residents, the choice is clear — take the steps necessary to minimize the spread of COVID-19 this weekend. 