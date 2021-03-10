There was a little bit of snow — a couple of days of shoveling — and it got cold a time or two.
Otherwise it’s been easy to sit in the relative comfort of the Kittitas Valley and say, “What winter?”
But what a winter it has been at the higher elevation. To date, the 2020-21 winter is clocking in among the top historically in terms of snowpack in the Cascades.
It is still relatively early March, but given the extended forecast of average or below-temperatures for the month, it is probably safe to say there will be adequate snowpack for water supply to start the irrigation season.
Right now, it’s shaping up to be a slow melt out, which is perfect for both irrigation and flood concerns.
At times it has felt like this could be a bad flood year — with heavy snowfalls and borderline freezing temperatures — but so far, so good.
Snowpack is critical in Kittitas County, both in the short- and long-term.
In the short-term, snowpack provides the base for this county’s winter recreation economy. That includes skiing/snowboarding/tubing at Snoqualmie Pass, snowmobiling, snowshoeing and cross country skiing. When this county has a decent snowpack it becomes one of the top destinations in the state for winter recreation.
Taken in conjunction with the hits on the tourist-recreation economy this past spring, summer and fall, a healthy winter recreation season was critical for many businesses. You can’t script the weather, but it’s nice it worked out.
Another plus is that outdoor recreation is COVID-friendly so there have been some historically high traffic volumes, particularly at the sno-parks. In this case the volume of traffic has actually created problems with people parking in ways that block traffic, ingress and egress. Also, based on calls to Kittcom, it appears that many people have not purchased sno-park parking permits.
Beyond the immediate benefits, this county’s (and region’s) water supply is largely snowpack dependent.
At the moment projections call for 100% water supply — no proration for junior water rights holders. That, in itself, is not a guarantee of a successful growing season, but the water supply at least creates the potential for a successful season.
Even as a vaccine is being distributed, COVID’s impact will linger. The Seattle Times published a story Tuesday about the impact on cargo shipping out of the Port of Seattle. Mark Anderson of Ellensburg’s Anderson Hay was quoted with his concerns about the inability to move hay out of the port — including last year’s crop.
This may be one year where water supply and the vagary of the weather may not be the top concern for local agriculture.
Snowpack also helps reduce wildfire risk, at least early in the season. Regardless of snowpack, conditions are dry come late August and September, but even a shortening of the highest risk portion of the wildfire season is good news.
It is fair to say it’s been a rough year, but this winter delivered what we needed.