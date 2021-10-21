Editorial: Time to gather information By DAILY RECORD EDITORIAL Oct 21, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The past two years have been a challenging time to be a candidate for a public office with COVID imposing limits on public interactions.There has been a greater return to normalcy this election cycle, but there is still less of the “press the flesh” type of campaigning.It’s possible some changes are here to stay. An argument could be made that more people are able to view a virtual candidate forum than attend one in person. It also is easier for candidates who may have other life commitments to participate in the virtual forums. But the bottomline remains the same — voters still need to find out about candidates.If the early ballot returns are any indication, voters are still researching information on candidates. The best words to describe the first couple of days of ballot returns might be, “slow trickle.”It is definitely early in the game (ballots due by Nov. 2), but according to the Kittitas County Auditor’s website, 3.49% of the ballots had been received after the first two days of returns. Some of the numbers scream small sample size. For example, eight of Roslyn’s 794 ballots had been returned.What that means for candidates in Roslyn and every council, board or commission on the ballot, is there’s still plenty of time to connect with voters, get your views out there and explain your ideas. This is what is called an off-year or local election. There not even any countywide seats on the ballot. This election is all about city councils, school boards, hospital districts, fire districts and cemetery districts. These are people who make a lot of decisions that impact your day-to-day life. You’ll probably (hopefully) never see any of these people on CNN or Fox News, but they definitely impact and shape the qualify of life in our communities.Luckily there is information available on at least some of the candidates. The Kittitas Valley League of Women Voters has links to candidate forums for Ellensburg City Council Position 2, Ellensburg City Council Position 3, Ellensburg School Board Position 5, Kittitas County Hospital District 1 (KVH) Position 3, Kittitas Mayor and Roslyn City Council Position 6 on its website (kittitasleague.org).Each election cycle the Daily Record asks candidates who are in contested races to complete a questionnaire. The questionnaires from candidates who choose to participate can be found on the Daily Record’s website (dailyrecordnews.com). One the more disturbing and surprising trends this election cycle has been more candidates not supplying any contact information (phone number or email) in registration materials, either with the Kittitas County Auditor or the Secretary of State.Candidates are under no legal obligation to answer any questions or communicate with any particular person or entity, but traditionally people seeking office are open to talking about why they are seeking office.Obviously, there far more avenues for communication than back in the day. For those who haven't voted yet seek out the information needed to make your decisions. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 