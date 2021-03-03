It is hard to not be impatient. For those not currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, there’s a lot of waiting, wondering, trying to gauge when post-vaccine life will begin.
The upside of being in Kittitas County is the vaccine is being administered very efficiently — giving you the confidence that when the vaccine is available and your turn is up, you will get your shot as quickly as possible.
The frustrating parts are not in the control of Kittitas County — local personnel do not control the pace of vaccine distribution, nor when the county can advance to the next tier of those eligible.
At this point it would make sense for the state to revisit the pace for advancing through the tiers. (On Tuesday afternoon Gov. Jay Inslee announced that teachers and child care workers would be eligible for the vaccine, which was a good decision.)
The state must reach a certain percentage of people eligible in a tier before proceeding to the next tier. This is not a county-by-county process, but a statewide goal that must be reached. A January news release from the state Department of Health mentioned reaching 50% of tier 1 vaccinated before advancing.
It makes sense because the goal is to vaccinate as many people as possible. To reach “herd immunity” a significant percentage of people need to get vaccinated — measles herd immunity required 95% of the population to be vaccinated.
The catch, though, is it slows down distribution to spend time waiting for people to make up their minds whether to get vaccinated.
The vaccine is not mandatory. While we may assume that people in the first tiers with the highest risks are the most motivated to get a vaccine, there will be a certain percentage who opt to decline.
There are people who are a hard “No” when it comes to vaccination, but there are others who can be convinced.
One way to convince them would be to witness others getting the vaccine without adverse side effects.
When a county gets to the point that it is having trouble filling appointments for the eligible tier, it should be able to proceed to the next tier and serve people eager to receive the vaccine. If a county can get people who want the vaccine, vaccinated as fast as possible, the county can then double back and reach those who were hesitant.
At the end of the day, the process should result in a higher percentage of people getting vaccinated at a faster pace.
One of the challenges is we have not had a worldwide pandemic in 100 years. There is no template to follow that will tell you how many people will agree to a vaccine in what amount of time.
It could be a percentage of the population will worry less about COVID as the weather improves and not consider the issue urgent again to next fall.
There may be factors that encourage vaccination. As a country we have not moved in this direction, but in other countries people who can prove vaccination are able to enjoy more freedoms — such as going to a theater or other group-setting events.
Going forward, it is possible other countries will require visitors to have proof of vaccination.
Some of these factors are going to play out over time. Something may trigger a person to get a vaccine in a month, or two or six. Until then, one person’s hesitancy should not become another person’s health risk.