...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...
.Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern
Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin through
Wednesday. Winds in combination with low humidity will cause
rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641,
WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will
create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may
spread rapidly.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph, especially in
the Kittitas Valley.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
With the heat wave and summer distractions from vacations to a rodeo to music festivals, you may have lost track of an event — today is Election Day.
Yes. the ballot buried in your mail stack on the kitchen counter (20% returned as of Friday) must be completed and returned by 8 p.m. today.
The primary election may get overlooked because not much is happening with the primary ballot. But that does not mean nothing is going on with the primary.
EVERYONE VOTES
There are state and federal races where your vote is needed to narrow the field.
Eighteen people are running for the U.S. Senate seat, including incumbent Patty Murray.
One of the entertaining aspects of the races which draw large fields is the assortment of political parties represented.
There are Democrats, Republicans, Independents, Socialist Worker Party and a Trump Republican (a distinction around for a few election cycles), but also a JFK Republican.
Murray is a heavy favorite, but someone is coming out of this field to advance to the general.
Our 8th District Congressional seat is on the ballot with 11 candidates, including incumbent Kim Schrier.
It is no secret that this election may not go well for the Democrats on the national level. Schrier has held onto this seat, which had previously been held by a Republican, for two terms.
The top two vote recipients advance, regardless of party affiliation. Schrier likely survives the primary, but multiple well-financed Republicans are seeking the spot. Someone is going home.
If you are interested in who represents the 8th District, this race is reason alone to find your ballot.
The one state-elected office that requires your attention is the Secretary of State.
The interesting angle with the Secretary of State is that for years it has been the only statewide office held by a Republican. Curiously, this is the inverse of Kittitas County, where the office responsible for elections is the only countywide seat held by a Democrat.
When Republican Kim Wyman resigned to take a job with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Steve Hobbs, a Democrat, was appointed her replacement. There are eight people, including Hobbs, seeking the seat. The field includes two Democrats, three Republicans, a candidate who prefers nonpartisan party and a member of the Union Party and the America First Party.
This is more or less an open seat with a higher degree of uncertainty for the outcome.
FOR VOTERS IN THE LOWER VALLEY
If you live within the boundaries of the Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue District, you vote on a levy lid lift, which authorizes KVFR to restore its property tax level to $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value.
While we live in hyper-politicized times where common ground is almost non-existent, everyone wants fire protection services.
The twist with this proposal is it’s determined on the primary ballot. The issue does not advance to the general election.
MORE COMPETITION AHEAD
The ballot also includes all the countywide seats — those being sought by two candidates and those who are uncontested. All those candidates advance to the general election. The primary is a practice run.
Those races should spark your interest in the general election (Nov. 8).