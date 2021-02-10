Should Donald Trump be banned from Twitter and other social media platforms?
Has there been less stress on American society without the constant Trump tweets spreading lies, accusations, incitements and misinformation since Trump was banned online?
The problem is this status likely is not sustainable. As a nation and a community of people we need to be better equipped to handle online misinformation, oddly enough so that people have the right to spread misinformation. In a perfect world we would see misinformation for what it is and those peddling these falsehoods would lose status and credibility.
For example, Sen. Joe McCarthy did a lot of damage in the 1950s with his wild accusations, his clutching a piece of paper and declaring he had a “list of Communists in the State Department,” as well as in Hollywood and other segments of business and society.
When it became clear McCarthy had no or little information substantiating his claims, he lost status, credibility and power. History shows that McCarthy lied a lot through the course of his political career, but for a time he held significant power. Do we trust today’s society to do the same in sorting out and punishing liars?
Long-term the solution is to educate young people on navigating online information — verifying, seeking sources, not accepting information just because it confirms or supports personal beliefs and biases. Schools do this to a certain degree when requiring investigation and verification of sources prior to use for substantiating information in school papers and reports.
This effort needs to be wider and more comprehensive.
If this past election cycle was any indication, those most susceptible to online misinformation and manipulation are older Americans.
As human beings we are all susceptible to wanting to told we are right — and not only is the guy who disagrees with you an idiot, he probably does not deserve to be called an American. The internet has just proven to be the perfect delivery system for that message. It has happened relatively quickly and we have not developed defense mechanisms.
But we remain of capable of critical and independent thought. Too often this gets portrayed as “Don’t believe this source, believe this source.” This is not a battle of sources of information, but about empowering yourself to question and make your own determinations.
People are acknowledging this is a problem. Locally, the League of Women Voters of Kittitas County is forming an online discussion group on navigating digital information. The group will meet weekly via Zoom starting at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 and go through April 22 (for more information contact info@kittitasleague.org).
There is money to be made in lying to people and power to be obtained in getting people to believe your lies. But in these scenarios, you have the ultimate power and ability to not believe the lies.
No one speaks the verifiable truth with each utterances. There is a difference between someone telling you something that turns out to be wrong and someone telling you something they know is wrong because it serves their purpose.
One of the most valuable things we can do as human beings is find out we were wrong — it is surest path to improvement. Most of us were raised on the common sense notion that if someone tells you they’re never wrong or “has all the answers,” that’s the best evidence they are a liar.
We have the old-school tools, we just need to adapt them to new-school technology.