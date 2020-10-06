Remember when the public school system seemed so predictable that it sometimes felt like it was in a rut?
Those were the good old days. Last week the Ellensburg School Board again reset the dates for students to return to the classroom for hybrid model elementary, middle and high school students. Elementary School students returned Monday, middle school starts next Monday and the high school follows on Oct. 19.
Of course, school started in early September and students have either been online through the hybrid model or in the Virtual Academy.
The Virtual Academy kids are not returning to the classroom, at least not this semester. Rough estimates put each of the grade schools at about one-third of their normal student populations — keep in mind that most child care facilities required the children in their care to be placed in the Virtual Academy.
So, based on whether your child was in “A” group or “B” group, he or she may see their friends at school this week, after also factoring in the kids in Virtual Academy.
There is no word or words that adequately describe what teachers, students and parents are experiencing this year. This is our first pandemic (apologies to those who survived the 1918 pandemic).
The board opted to return even though the county’s COVID-19 rate (two-week rate per 100,000) is over the state’s recommended goal. The state goal is 75 per 100,000 and the county has been at or above 100 per 100,000 since the return of Central Washington University students. While the number is up because there are significantly more people in town, by comparison to students in other college towns (large and small) CWU students are doing well in limiting the spread of COVID-19. The county’s active caseload has pretty much been in the mid to upper 20s.
During the school board’s meeting last week, Kittitas County Health Officer Mark Larson said while there is a steady flow of cases in the student population so far there hasn’t been much community spread. He said while Central is in session the county’s per 100,000 rate will probably hover at or about 100. With that in mind, the school board opted to return students to the classroom in the limited hybrid format while keeping an eye on whether the Central cases trigger a community spread.
This was a decision that could legitimately be supported or criticized depending on your viewpoint. The school board is an unenviable position. We are in the midst of a pandemic and while young children, in particular, do not seem as susceptible, those young children encounter the whole spectrum of age groups both in the school setting and possibly at home. But the school board is tasked with providing the best possible education to the children in the community. If you’ve had a chance to talk with a parent of a school-aged child since March, you will know that is not happening.
The risk of COVID-19 is real. The risk of long-term negative consequences for students and the school system is real. What teachers do best is to teach kids in person. Teachers now are being asked to rescue as many students as they can in two days a week of classroom instruction. But make no mistake, this is a balance and a trade-off.
The decision by the school board does not resolve all the issues with education or does it mean that COVID-19 is no longer a factor. It’s a step forward, but the discussion and hard decisions are far from over.