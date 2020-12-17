Let’s be clear about this, of all the issues we have had to deal with during the COVID-19 pandemic, whether college or pro athletic teams play or not, does not make the top 10.
But just because whether there is a game this weekend is nowhere near as important as your personal health or whether you can open your business or go to your job, that does not mean people are not interested in the fate of the their teams and sports in general.
We’ve watched professional teams and big-time college teams struggle with this since March, but the struggle has been even more impactful at the NCAA Division II level — namely the sports are not being played.
It was known that this would have short- and long-term consequences and this is starting to play out.
It was hard to walk past Tomlinson Stadium on a glorious fall Saturday and not feel a bit heartsick as the stadium stood empty and silent. Likewise, as the cold, wet winter nights settle in there will be no evenings to look forward to in Nicholson Pavilion rooting on the Wildcat men and women’s hoop teams. Part of the fun of living in the Kittitas Valley is being able to watch some quality college sports and that is missing at the moment.
Central has a decently sized athletics program. It attracts students who may not otherwise attend Central. It is a great campus-community connector. In terms of gate receipts and other media-based revenue D-I sports generate, it is not a money maker.
Central students are one of the primary supporters of the athletic program through a student fee.
Also, these are intercollegiate sports — Central competes against teams from other schools throughout the region. Region can become an expansive term depending on the sport.
This has been particularly true in football, and has been so for many years. Since the glory years of NAIA football, in which a sufficient number of opponents could be found in Washington and Oregon, Central football has had to be a bit of a vagabond. At one point, Central played for a spell in a Midwest-based league. In recent years it has competed in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference which has included teams in Washington, Oregon, California and Utah, at different times, but also has been steadily losing teams.
Last year the GNAC dropped to four teams for football and now will shrink to three with the announcement by Azusa Pacific University that it is discontinuing football. The GNAC was not a viable football league at four teams, and the drop to three just emphasizes that fact.
Given the lack of opponents on the West Coast, Central must craft a schedule that regularly takes the team to Texas and this past season (pre-COVID) had them traveling to Minnesota.
There is doubt Central has been committed to football — investments in the facility drive home that fact. Outgoing CWU President Jim Gaudino was a extremely strong supporter of Central athletics — how many other college presidents occasionally join the radio broadcast team for football to do color commentary? The new president has not been announced but that person could have a different view of athletics.
COVID-19 has forced conversations on many topics and has served to highlight and/or exacerbate concerns that previously existed.
There have been issues with D-II football on the West Coast for many years. The discussion post-COVID, though, will just get tougher and solutions harder to find.