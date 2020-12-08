A couple of weeks ago, the NPR channel did a story on what will be involved in the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine (or multiple vaccines) and interviewed supply chain management professionals.
In this instance, if you could just put everything else aside, you could appreciate that this was their moment — a field/profession that does not get much public notice was in the spotlight.
For those who missed that interview, in summary the effort will be massive and complex. One vaccine requires extreme cooling, others do not. Depending of which vaccines advance through the approval process first, the origin point for distribution will differ.
One of the professionals, attempting to put it in terms people would understand, said to imagine the task was to put two iPhones in the hands of every person on the planet.
It is likely that supply chain professionals and researchers will be studying how this effort plays out of decades to come.
How the vaccine is distributed is what media types call a “developing story.” At the moment it appears that like much of the COVID crisis it will be managed at the state level. Each state will determine how to distribute and which groups receive the vaccine first.
This will be true in Kittitas County and Washington state as it will in jurisdictions across the nation.
The consensus looks to be vaccinating at-risk populations (assisted living/nursing home residents in particular) and front-line health care workers first. That makes sense. If you can take as many of the citizens most at risk of dying from COVID-19 and those directly working with people diagnosed with COVID-19 out of play, that makes the virus more manageable.
After that first tier, there is more room for debate. People have advocated vaccinating grocery store workers and others required to interact with the public. Given the risk grocery store workers have taken since the outset of the pandemic, putting them near the front of the line of a vaccine is justifiable.
A case can be made for teachers (particularly those who are older or with underlying health issues) who are conducting in-classroom instruction being given priority. Same can probably be said for police officers, fire fighters and EMTs.
Overall, if there are people who are required to interact with a broad expanse of the public, they should probably have priority over less at-risk groups. There will be exceptions. People who travel internationally for work may need to vaccinate to resume traveling. Americans appear willing to allow professional athletes to head to the front of the line so Major League Baseball, the NBA and the NFL players might get the vaccination prior to your standard office worker.
Given our lack of track record with this type of worldwide vaccine rollout, it is hard to say how fast it will proceed but people not in any risk category and otherwise healthy, realistically may be waiting months — perhaps summer would be an optimistic outlook.
Beyond the distribution questions is how many people will agree to get vaccinated. When it became evident that there was a pandemic, two things occurred simultaneously — the drive to create a vaccine and the anti-COVID-19-vaxer movement.
How confident will people be in a vaccine developed in world-record time? If someone refused to do something as non-intrusive and lacking in any potential health consequences as wearing a cloth mask in public, how willing will they be to get vaccinated?
If mask wearing became politicized, does the same fate await vaccination?
If we’ve learned anything from this pandemic, it’s to expect an absence of unanimity.
The best-case scenario is we are wrestling with these questions as soon as possible because that will mean a vaccine will be available.