The decision by the Ellensburg City Council to have Black Lives Matter painted on Fifth Avenue in front of City Hall has stirred debate and criticism from some.
The charge that the announcement came as a surprise has legitimacy but not because this was done in secret.
During COVID-19 restrictions city councils continue to meet but it is yet to been seen whether the public interacts and tracks through the online formats, such as Zoom meetings, as well as they do through the traditional council meeting format.
While we are learning new stuff through the use of technology to continue public governance, one of the things we are learning is public, in-person meetings are better.
There is no substitute for the level of human interaction and feedback you get when people are in the same room.
As a public statement of support, painting of the phrase on a street in front of City Hall has value.
There are people who counter that All Lives Matter, which is true. That ignores the fact that Black lives are lost in a manner in which white lives are not lost. Black lives have been lost in interactions with law enforcement that often would not have even ended in an arrest for a white person.
Black men have been killed when law enforcement responded to calls for selling unlicensed cigarettes, forgery and falling asleep in a car in a drive through, just to name a few. It is the escalation of the encounters that led to the deaths, not the original crime.
The case of Elijah McClain who was killed in an encounter with Aurora, Colorado police is a good example. Police were responding to a call of a suspicious subject when they stopped McClain who had gone to a convenience store to buy iced tea.
The encounter devolved to the point where an EMT was called to administer ketamine to sedate McClain. The EMT set the dosage after estimating McClain’s weight at 220 pounds. McClain weighed 140 pounds.
What did the EMT perceive? Would a smallish white man have triggered as much fear?
Until we get to the point where perceptions match reality and response to a crime does not vary by race, then it is relevant to say that Black Lives Matter. The lives of all people matter, but not all people face the same level of physical threat when interacting with law enforcement.
If white people were killed in the same manner, other white people would object. There is nothing out of the norm for Black people to stand up and say, “Black people should not be killed in this manner.”
The rights of white people will not be diminished by the statement of Black Lives Matter being painted on a street. Police will not suddenly start seeing white people as second-class citizens in the community, less worthy of having their lives saved.
There is no record of a law enforcement officer in Kittitas County killing a Black person in response to a minor offense that suddenly escalated out of control. But if that did happen, the consequences the officer would face would not be altered by the painting of Black Lives Matter on Fifth Avenue.
This is simply a statement of support. You have the right to not support that statement, but that statement will not adversely impact your rights.