If you have a child at home, look in their eyes when you talk to them about the most recent mass shooting and see how they are responding.
Are they responding? Are they physically sick at the thought of another classroom full of children slaughtered, or do they shrug, knowing that another slaughter is just around the corner?
That’s where we are as America in late May of 2022.
Picture class full of fourth-grade kids excited about the end of the school year, enjoying activities, receiving certificates for classroom success, and then picture a bullet fired from an AR-15-style rifle entering the nose of a boy and transforming his head into a splatter of blood and bone. If you have trouble picturing that you can ask one of the surviving fourth-graders from the grade school in Uvalde, Texas who watched it happen.
Do not shy away from what happened and the graphic scene created. Think of your child’s classroom and then think of more than half the children in the class shredded by bullets. They’re not kids anymore, are they? Maybe that is why it is so easy for those of us who are not their parents to forget them.
Why does this happen?
The answer is simple and obvious — we value guns over kids (over all human life). The American Fear Factory drives our nation — fear all who look, pray, believe, love, and think differently. Fear for your life. Arm yourself and be ready to kill.
If you do not believe it, watch what happens in Texas this weekend. You will have the world’s largest Second Amendment support group gather at the NRA convention and the ideas that come out of that forum of Americans will be a push to arm teachers and probably increased armed police presence in schools.
The reaction to the slaughter of children in Sandy Hook, Connecticut a decade ago was an increase in gun sales. (That, and the wild conspiracy theories that it didn’t happen.)
In essence, the solution to killings in a classroom is to kill our way out of it. A gun’s sole purpose is as an instrument of death. It’s not a deterrent to death, it’s the bringer of death. We’re told we just need to give more people the ability to kill other people. Once the people who would kill are killed — problem solved. We’re just not trying hard enough. Does that make sense?
It’s not even about the laws. In response to a mass shooting a year ago, Texas weakened its gun laws. According to news accounts, the alleged shooter purchased his AR-15-style rifle right after his 18th birthday — posted pictures of the celebratory moment on his Instagram account. In many ways, this shooting is a Texas success story.
The laws are merely a reflection of our sickness. People say America has a “gun culture.” It’s not a culture. A culture supports and celebrates. A gun simply destroys. Guns are wrapped up in our American mythology — the One Good Guy with a Gun, the Hero Cop. This is not to say that there are not good people with guns or cops capable of heroic deeds, it’s just that they will not save the day.
That mythology leads to classrooms full of dead children, churches full of dead parishioners, markets full of dead shoppers, venues full of dead concertgoers, and on and on. It leads to violent deaths. There is no other destination.
Even Democrats who theoretically might support stricter gun laws, will not. Listening to the Democrats in D.C. Tuesday night talk about the shooting, you heard fear — fear that if they took action to propose stricter gun laws they could lose power. The fear of loss of power is greater than the fear of loss of children’s lives.
A toxic ball of gun fetish and fear rolls unchecked from the halls of Congress through the hallways of grade schools.
Ironically, our salvation will come from the One Good Person without a Gun, standing up with the millions of other good people without guns facing down the American Fear Factory that promotes killing as the only way out.
It’s up to us, but then again, it always has been.