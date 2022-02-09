At this point it is a question without a clear answer, but it needs to be asked:
What are the ramifications of relaying on social media sites to distribute public information?
Earlier this weekend, the Kittitas County Health Department announced it was going to switch to sharing COVID-19 information over its Facebook page on a weekly basis, rather than updating the COVID dashboard on the department’s website (it will also send out news releases when needed).
Before it’s lost to the dustbin of internet history, a shout-out to the health department for providing the dashboard — it was an excellent source of accurate information, something not all that common in the COVID information ecosystem.
The health department is certainly not alone in turning to Facebook and other social media, in fact it might be behind the curve. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office posts a lot of information regarding crimes and public safety on its Facebook page. The city of Ellensburg has stepped up its use of Twitter.
The advantage of social media is it combines immediacy with content that can be accessed at any time.
The internet changed our ability communicate. Newspapers were always point-in-time publications — the latest news as of whatever the press time was. Radio offered the immediate outreach, but if you missed an announcement there was no way to go back and find it. You had to listen in hopes it would be mentioned again. TV was better in many regards, but had limited utility for local news in non-urban areas.
But there’s nothing more ubiquitous than social media, right?
According to the Pew Research Center, 69% of U.S. adults in 2021 said they use Facebook and 36% said that’s where they regularly get their news. The most popular site actually is YouTube, used by 81% of the population, but only 23% get their news from YouTube.
In terms of reach across the age spectrum, Facebook skews older, and YouTube skews younger. So, in theory, some sort of Facebook/YouTube combo communication strategy would reach the broadest age spectrum.
For people who like numbers, it gets pretty interesting. For example Twitter with its info-bite format, which seems to lend itself to newsy notes, is cited as a source of news by just 15% of those surveyed.
There is comfort in those numbers and would seem to justify using the social media sites as the go-to distribution points for public information.
But what about trustworthiness? That’s a key issue for public information. Facebook lends itself to being manipulated by bad actors. According to a report in the MIT Technology Review, in the lead up to the 2020 election, Facebook’s most popular pages for Christian and Black American content were being run by Eastern European troll farms — the content reached 140 million U.S. users per month.
Of course, our local public agencies are not Eastern European troll farms. They just want to use Facebook for positive purposes.
The catch though is whether you want your information to live in that neighborhood. Value is perceived and is influenced by its surrounding. If you had a Ming vase you would not put it on your yard sale table next to the toaster with one functioning slot and expect to receive its true value. You would sell your Ming vase in a forum or format where it is surrounded by items of like value.
Maybe you just trust people to sort out your valuable, truthful, trustworthy information from onslaught of deceit. It’s hard to say if this is working out for information consumers to date.
The promise of contemporary communication technology is extraordinary, but it’s proven to hold risks we may not have fully appreciated.
Distribution of information through social media is the preferred format for public agencies, but whether it works as intended needs to be continuously monitored and evaluated.