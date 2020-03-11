This classic query from the backseat can now apply to restrictions being placed in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
On Wednesday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced restrictions on any gathering over 250 people in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties. For baseball fans this means one thing — no Mariners home opener. In fact, the Mariners and Major League Baseball announced the team will not play in Seattle at all in March.
Last week the University of Washington announced it was switching to online instruction to complete winter quarter. Other Seattle colleges followed suit. Central Washington University announced all winter quarter finals would take place online. Washington State University announced Wednesday, the classes would be conducted online when students return from spring break.
The question becomes when and/or if to take drastic steps like canceling community gatherings and closing schools.
Some health experts advice taking these steps prior to an infectious virus taking root in the community. The idea is where there is no medicine to prevent or cure a virus, the best approach is to do whatever takes to limit the spread.
In some situations, such as the decision by Iron Horse Brewery to not hold its annual .5K Saturday in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, the decision is a bummer because it is very fun event but the ramifications are not that far reaching.
Closing a school or switching to online classes has an extensive impact.
Take the situation of the Ellensburg School District. Every student has or has access to a Chromebook. Lessons could be conducted online. But that would mean something far different for a K-3 student then it would for a high school student.
Obviously, a child staying home from school impacts families as well, whether that means missing work, adjusting schedules or finding child care.
And while the Chromebooks are available, not every child has internet access in the home. The Ellensburg Library has internet access but that would simply send the child from one public setting to another.
This is extremely fluid situation, but the ESD probably is not at the school closure point — there may well be activities and travel that get curtailed.
CWU may be more likely to take a step such as a switch to online, given that the university has already moved winter quarter finals and not excluded the option of starting spring quarter online.
Most Central students are from the West Side and many go home every weekend. That creates a population moving from a higher coronavirus outbreak area to Ellensburg or a weekly basis. While that age group survives the virus fairly well, they can certain spread to a population more prone to the severe consequences.
The question becomes if CWU starts spring quarter online, how many students will return to campus? The UW kept its residence halls open even after the switch to online classes. With its high percentage of West Side students, how many Central students will just stay home and do their work online?
Central is a major employer in the community and at least some of that employment is tied to servicing the needs of a student population on campus.
None of these are easy decisions and how have a wide ranging impact. While we may not know what will happen, it is best to be ready for all contingencies.