Editorial: Voters determine end of saga By DAILY RECORD EDITORIAL Nov 3, 2021 Life has a way of reminding you at times that, "No, you haven't seen it all."Such a moment occurred this past week with the twisting saga of Barbara Robles' candidacy for Ellensburg City Council Position 3.Last spring Robles filed for the position. She was one of three candidates, along with Adam Winn and Larry Nickel. At the time Robles was employed by Central Washington University and lived in Ellensburg. She met all the legal residency requirements for the office. At the end of August Robles took a position with the Ferndale School District, which is 10 miles north of Bellingham.It is not uncommon for something like this to happen. In pretty much every election there is a person who filed for an office and then had their life situation change — a new job offer or relocation by employer — or just decided they did not want to serve in the office.When this happens the person announces they are withdrawing from the race, even if their name still appears on the ballot. With the all mail-in ballots, there is not much leeway in being able to get off the ballot. In many elections, there is a “ghost candidate” or two on ballot.Where the Robles’s story differs is she did not announce she was dropping from the race. And while there was notable decrease in campaigning — she did not respond to the League of Women Voters request to participate in a candidates forum, nor did she complete the Daily Record’s candidate questionnaire — she was still running for the office with people writing letters to the editor supporting her and she even sent out a campaign mailer that arrived in homes Saturday.When contacted Thursday evening via email and asked about her relocation to Ferndale, Robles responded that she was not dropping out of the race. That changed Monday evening when she posted on Facebook that she was withdrawing from the race on the eve of Election Day. Of course, “Election Day” is just the end of the process with people voting via mail for the past two-plus weeks.Robles relocated to Ferndale and has bought a home in that community. She does not have an Ellensburg residence. While she did meet the requirements to get on the ballot, today she would not.No one is going to knock Robles for taking a job in Ferndale that fits her career goals, but she owed it to people who supported her and all Ellensburg voters to have dropped out of the race as soon as it became evident she was going to take a job outside the community.While the Ellensburg City Council seats are nonpartisan positions (candidates do not run under party labels) there is a distinct element of politics at play here. The remaining candidate in the race, Adam Winn, has received support from the Republican Party establishment in the county.By staying in the race, if she had won, Robles created a scenario where a City Council seen as more Democratic-leaning would appoint her replacement.It feels like an attempt to manipulate the system, which is one of the things that causes people to lose faith in the political process.Ultimately, the voters determined the outcome of this story with Winn ahead in the unofficial count from Tuesday night. Also on Tuesday, the Ferndale School District posted an announcement on its website that Robles had resigned from her position as director of equity and inclusion, effective immediately. 