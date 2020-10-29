The end is near. By 8 p.m. Tuesday the Nov. 3 general election voting will have concluded. Whether the winner will be known any time soon after 8 p.m. is another question, but we, the voters, will have fulfilled our part of the process.
And regardless of the outcome, we, the voters, may become the story of the 2020 election.
As of Wednesday morning, Kittitas County was at 53% of ballots returned. A similar story is being told in counties across the state and nation.
And while we tout democracy in America, our turnout for presidential elections tends to not be that impressive — typically in the mid-50s edging up to low 60s.
But this election has the potential to rewrite the turnout record books. Some of these estimates may turn out unrealistic, but there are election officials expecting turnout in the 80 to 90% range.
The presidential race is driving the turnout, but it impacts every race on the ballot.
A good example would be the two Kittitas County commissioner races on the ballot. In the primary, only voters in the commissioner district being contested vote. In the general, the entire county votes. That traditionally creates two different types of races, but that difference is exacerbated when the turnout for the general is supersized.
It may very well be that the percentages each candidate received in the primary will carry over to the general, just over a larger sample, but these are truly different races.
One thing we need to prepare ourselves for is waiting for the results. Those of a certain age may recall the Reagan-Carter 1980 election when the turmoil was over the race being called prior to the closing of the polls on the West Coast. That does not seem like something we’ll need to worry about Tuesday night.
Part of the uncertainty over total turnout is that a lot of people are voting early due to a variety of concerns. What is unknown is how many people will wait to vote until Election Day. If there is a typical Election Day surge it will take time to count the vote, partly because there will be valid mail-in ballots arriving for days after the election.
But historically high voter turnout is a good “problem” to have and worth being patient for the end vote count.
This election could end up being a case study for “what would American democracy look like if you have 80 to 90% voter participation?”
Even presidential elections we now view as historically significant, such as Kennedy-Nixon in 1960 only drew about 60% turnout. If you read the historical analysis, one theory is even in a very contentious time, people did not see that much difference between candidates so were not as motivated to vote.
If there is one thing you can say about the 2020 presidential election, it is that people see differences between the two candidates.
At the end of this process we will learn more about the will of the American people (at least those who register to vote).
There is an entire industry devoted to political number crunching and projections, but you can discount anyone who tells you what will happen in presidential race that may hit 80% turnout because it hasn’t happened before.
If you are one of those people with the ballot still on the kitchen counter, fill it out and return it (best take it to a drop box). You’re are going to want to be part of this election and be part of making history.