This weekend there were at least 11 911 calls either explicitly labeled as “mental health incidents” or referencing odd behavior associated with mental health issues.
This included one call referencing an attempted suicide by hanging.
This was not an out-of-ordinary weekend, in fact it might have been a little light on suicide calls.
Police and emergency responders respond to multiple mental health calls every day. Calls referencing suicide attempts or threats are fairly common.
Based on the advice of mental health professionals, newspapers do no publish suicide attempts. There are studies that indicate publicity for suicides can lead to other suicide attempts. While newspapers are going to follow this advice, it creates an environment where the general public may not have a good handle on how prevalent mental health issues are in the community and how often it leads to the involvement of law and emergency personnel.
Even a casual reading of national news stories will tell you these interactions can end tragically. That has not happened here, which may be a factor of our small towns and the fact that people know each other. It can be difficult to determine why something does not happen, but we should be thankful for the approach taken by our law and emergency personnel to people in a mental health crisis.
But we also need to realize we need to do more to specifically address mental health and substance abuse issues. Police officers and emergency medical providers are not intended to be the primarily deliverers of mental health services. Even if the people in uniform are compassionate and caring, it’s not the best way to address the problem.
People across the nation are acknowledging this situation. In Kittitas County, this past week the Kittitas County commissioners held a public hearing on a proposal to implement a 1/10th of 1% sales tax increase to support mental health and substance abuse programs. The commissioners had the option to adopt this increase on their own or to allow the issue to go before voters. The commissioners opted to put the issue before voters.
Having a tax issue go before voters is the safe course for an elected leader. It is hard to argue against people having the right to have a say on a tax increase. In this case, it would have been justified to enact on commissioner level because this would fund what should be a fundamental service. Addressing mental health and substance abuse is not an “add on” service, it is something we need to do as a community.
That said, it is fair to have people vote. The responsibility falls now on voters to educate themselves on the need for these services. The way the proposal is structured, the tax would have a five-year sunset clause so voters will be able to evaluate the impact of this investment over time.
A similar approach was taken with 3/10th of 1% tax for law enforcement, although last time it was approved voters made it permanent.
It is hard to get a handle on why mental health and substance abuse issues are prevalent, but it is evident people are hurting and need help. Last week the Kittitas County commissioners determined you are responsible for making that decision. Take the time and make the effort to get your questions answered. We as voters in Kittitas County need to step up.