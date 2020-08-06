Surprising is not a word that should be used to describe election results in Kittitas County.
There are no polls or surveys prior to election. There are candidates people assume will do well, but the clear picture is arrived at by voters.
On the one hand it is amusing to think what our local elections would be like if they received the 24/7 cable news style coverage, but on the other hand it is very nice that they do not.
For Kittitas County voters the two main primary races — ones where candidates could be eliminated — were the races for Kittitas County Commissioner District 2.
It is safe to say that incumbent Laura Osiadacz will advance. As of Tuesday night’s count, she is at 52% (2,077 votes). But there is far less certainty over who she will face in the general election.
Jerry Martens is at 27% (1,069 votes) and Jessica Karraker is at 21% (823 votes). All three are Republicans.
With the number of votes still outstanding, the race for that second and final spot in the general is the classic “too close to call.”
There will be a another count on Friday, which could give more clarity or mean the candidates will need to wait even longer. Not that this race will go this way, but there are numerous examples of election races being decided by five votes or fewer in Kittitas County. This is a county where every vote counts.
One of the neat things about the commissioner races is that in the primary only voters in that district vote, but the race is countywide in the general. So, it is really two entirely different elections.
While District 2 is typically called the “Upper County” district, it actually stretches to the outskirts of Ellensburg. As an aside, it will be interesting to see what the 2020 Census (if it’s ever completed) does to the commissioner districts. The districts are required to be balanced by population. Since 2010 there’s been population growth in different areas of the county — Suncadia and other forest developments and north of Ellensburg. The question is whether the districts are out of balance or if the growth has been proportional across all three districts. There are exciting days ahead for those of us who are election district boundary geeks.
The Kittitas County Public Utility District 1 Commissioner 1 seat drew the largest crowd with five candidates. These seats don’t come open (no incumbent running) all that often.
Rick Catlin is in the lead at 35% (863 votes) and is a safe bet to advance. While there are many votes left to count, chances are Patrick Kelleher at 26% (653 votes) holds on to second. He has a more than 300-vote edge over the current third-place candidate, Tom Morris.
On the statewide level, the one surprise may be that Jay Inslee received the most votes for governor in Kittitas County at 34% (3,339 votes). It is true that the remainder of the vote was split 35 ways, but Inslee might still clip this one out and put it in his scrapbook.
Congratulations to all the candidates who sought office in the primary election and best of luck those advancing to the general, whoever they may be.