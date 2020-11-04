In any other year, the search for a new Central Washington University president would one of the top topics of conversation.
But, welcome to 2020, where the search for the person to fill possibly the most important job in Kittitas County gets shuffled in the mix with the presidential election and the COVID-19 pandemic and all that entails.
So, in case you have not been tracking the search closely, it is down to the final five candidates.
In late October the search committee forwarded five finalists, described as three women and two people of color.
Typically, the search remains private up to the point where finalists are named. This search is taking the privacy aspect a step further, with no clear indication if or when any of the finalists will be made public prior to the position being filled.
Usually there are campus forums with the finalists and feedback is sought from staff and public as part of the final hiring process.
COVID-19 throws a curve into that but not an insurmountable hurdle — we’ve all become accustomed to various forms of online forums and discussions.
The other driving factor has been to allow candidates to remain private up until the point they want their names to be public.
A person may not want their current employer to know they are seeking another job. Many of us have been in that awkward spot before. But usually if you are in a good working environment, your employer does not get outraged or fire you when you interview for what may be a better, higher paying position elsewhere.
It seems unthinkable that Central would go through the entire hiring process and then at the end unveil the new president, as if it were a gender reveal party.
Apparently it must be possible because it seems like it could end up this way if none of the finalists want to be made public. We can assume that after they are hired they’d need to agree to pubic disclosure.
It is important to remember that as much as we claim Central as our own — it is a state-run institution located in Ellensburg. Hiring a CWU president is not like the search for a new Ellensburg School District superintendent where can expect a certain level of input.
That said, CWU president is a critical position in our community. Typically he or she is Central’s point person in interactions with the community. And if past presidents are any indication, this person becomes involved with many community endeavors.
Part of this is human curiosity to get to know people and maybe offer unsolicited opinions on who would make the best president, but there is also a value to those hiring to seeing how prospective candidates respond to and interact with the public. Also this is a public-sector position at a public institution, funded by the public. There is a lot public in this to be excluded.
Central’s search committee did meet with 430 stakeholders in a series of listening sessions from March through September. The process included focus groups with CWU employees and students as well as with community leaders, donors, and alumni. You can make the case they developed the desired candidate profile beforehand and the person selected is the one who came closest to meeting that profile.
It’s possible Central will hire a new president by the end of the year and it’s possible the day of the hiring is the first time the public will meet that person. Like much of 2020, this might take some getting used to.