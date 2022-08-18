Take a stroll in Ellensburg in the early morning or evening hours, when the heat is not intense.
The first couple of weeks of August is as quiet as Ellensburg gets — the gap between the July festivals and events and the fair/rodeo frenzy.
It is a short-lived break. The pace of life picks up quickly. Believe it or not, fall high school practices started Wednesday, and the other sports next week. Kruisin Kittitas Car Show and Burnouts (they’re back) and the Junior Rodeo Parade are Saturday.
These strolls are a good reminder of one of Ellensburg’s most enduring qualities — it’s walkable.
While “It’s Walkable” might not make it on a welcome sign, or be the focus of the city’s marketing campaign, it’s a huge plus if you live here.
Ellensburg is relatively flat. It features a large “park” (the Central Washington University campus). Its residential core traditionally radiated out from its central commercial district. Almost all of Ellensburg’s central residential district is walkable to most stores, restaurants/bars, and services a resident requires.
In a world where gas prices can soar, and people favor environmentally friendly forms of travel, being able to walk to the store and a restaurant is a significant selling point for a small city.
Unfortunately, not all Ellensburg residents enjoy this amenity. The city has grown to the north. Not only has it sprawled, but it also allowed a proliferation of housing developments with no connectivity to each other or the surrounding community — an assortment of homes centered on cul-de-sacs.
This growth has been acknowledged by the Ellensburg School District constructing an additional grade school in the area.
A future Ellensburg where people enjoy a similar quality of life regardless of address is an Ellensburg with a right-sized commercial area in the north of the city.
For generations, the rallying cry has been to “protect the commercial core,” which has meant to limit commercial development so that existing businesses can remain viable.
Ellensburg does not need extensive north-end commercial development. It needs amenities that will allow people to enjoy living on the north side of Ellensburg. It comes down to equity and accessibility.
Rather than a Fred Meyer/Safeway/Super One/Grocery Outlet size store, how about a Johnny’s Serve-U or a Mr. G’s? North Ellensburg is not a good location for a fast-food row, but what about a deli/coffee shop or a neighborhood pub? The 18th Street Grocery/Deli caters more to the CWU student needs than residential households.
It’s possible to create amenities that make north Ellensburg a nice place to live without damaging the existing commercial core.
Ellensburg has grown and continues to grow, which creates challenges for maintaining and providing the quality of life that makes it an attractive place to live.
Walkability is a key to connectivity and creating a sense of community. Ellensburg has long had this, and it is critical it is something future generations also enjoy.
