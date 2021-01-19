Welcome, A. James Wohlpart.
Thanks to COVID-19 restrictions, this is a distant wave, but rest assured as the new president of Central Washington University you well be welcomed by the campus and community at large.
The president job is important, obviously to the campus, but also the community.
Central and Ellensburg are woven together. CWU was founded in 1891. The city of Ellensburg was first incorporated in 1883. For both to succeed, both have to succeed.
It is the nature of the beast, that a new university president often is walking into a situation of some sort. It can be dissatisfaction with the previous occupant of the office, requiring some quick bridge building. But in this case it’s a pandemic and the ramifications on the economy and enrollment (short and long-term).
Now that we’re a year into the pandemic, much more is known about the impact and how universities have responded. But given that the last pandemic was in 1918, there is still a significant amount unknown about the path forward.
The mix of online and in-class instruction has worked for some, but not for others. Even if the university can transition back into full in-person in fall, there will be issues with retention. Every student counts in a holistic sense, but also in terms of finances. A drop in enrollment will hurt Central’s bottomline and make the road to recovery tougher.
The larger unknown may be the incoming freshman class. These students will have gone a year and a third either with exclusively online classes or a mix of online and in-person (depending on where they live).
Where are the students going to be academically? Where are they going to be financially, given the likelihood they will be coming from households that lost income during the pandemic?
This is question for all colleges, but how will Central respond to these students to both help them decide to select Central and give them assistance to succeed once they arrive?
Since there is no template for rebuilding and supporting a post-pandemic student population, there will be a premium on creative thinking. This can be seen as an opportunity. The universities that come out of the pandemic in good shape will be attractive to students who want to go to a place that will help them chart a path forward.
It is important to not let the pandemic cast a shadow over your start at Central. CWU is a great place. There are some fantastic programs and the student body is a valuable addition to our community.
COVID puts a crimp on things but hopefully in the near future you can hear some of the best student musicians on the West Coast, enjoy some top-notch athletic teams and be part of a university and a small town at the same time.
There is a reason most of your predecessors enjoyed lengthy stays in the job — Central is a good place to work and Ellensburg is a wonderful place to live.
It is definitely a weird start to your tenure with the need for remote interactions, but soon enough you will become part of the community.
We look forward to the day when community members meeting you in person once again becomes the norm.