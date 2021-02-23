The United States passed 500,000 deaths due to COVID-19 this week.
It is true that we have a fixation with numerical milestones — 499,999 deaths would deserve as much notice — but the moment highlights our greatest failure as a people in regard to COVID-19.
Our greatest failure has not been an inability to wear a mask properly when in public, or to socially distance or to stay home and isolated when sick. Our greatest failure has been in not showing our typical compassion to those who have died and the families and loved ones they left behind.
Politics took precedent over the human heart. It became political to acknowledge deaths, a point of contention to say someone died of COVID-19.
During the spurt of deaths associated with COVID-19 in Kittitas County over the summer, someone called the Daily Record office claiming the numbers where being manipulated, that they’d heard that one of the deaths being counted as COVID was not COVID and that doctors were just claiming deaths as COVID to make money.
The person was told to call the county health authorities authorities if they had proof. The person got outraged and hung up the phone.
In the past 30-plus years at least, no one has called the Daily Record to claim that doctors were falsifying cancer deaths, or deaths from pulmonary disease, or any other cause of death. It took COVID to politicize a cause of death to the point it could generate an angry phone call to a newspaper.
People can be angry about whatever they want to be angry about, but what we are known for in Kittitas County is our capacity to care for each other. It does not matter who you are, what your political or religious beliefs, people reach out to help.
How can you reach out to help when your first impulse is to deny the pain exists?
According to the Kittitas County Coroners annual report, there were 58 deaths attributed to cancer in the county in 2020. According to the Kittitas County Health Department, 28 deaths have been attributed to COVID.
A person could look at those numbers and say, “Look, cancer is twice as bad, and yet we shut down society for COVID.” Or a person could say, “A disease we had not even heard of a little more than a year ago claimed half as many lives as cancer in Kittitas County.”
But both those statements, gloss over the 28 deaths. Those are 28 people, many of whom spent their lives in this county, contributing to its well being in ways small and large.
These people were not dying to make a political statement. Any while it is true that the deaths occurred in nursing homes and assisted-living centers, and that overall from 2019 the county’s death toll increased by one, this was not the way a family would want a loved one to die.
COVID isolated people in their final days, eliminating the time and place when the loved ones could say goodbye and go through the transition of losing someone important in their lives.
The coldness that settled into our souls cannot be dispersed by an election or any political movement.
We let each other down, and that is not who we are. The number 500,000 is too large to contemplate, but each one likely (hopefully) was loved by someone if not by a lot someones.
We are not political bumper stickers, we are human beings. We make many mistakes, but at the end of the day we have each other.
That’s what we need to remember and embrace.