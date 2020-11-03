What will our world be like Wednesday morning?
It remarkably will be a lot like our world was before going to bed Tuesday night.
That can be a hard point to keep in mind as the most contentious presidential election of our lifetimes come to a close.
People will get up to go to work or school. Parents will get their kids out the door to school (or onto the computer depending on the hybrid day). There will be chores to be done, the daily grind to grind through. Perhaps you have child to care for at home, or an elderly parent/grandparent you’ll check on, or an out-of-town loved one you’ll reach out to see how they’re doing.
The thing is, you’ll be doing this whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican — whether Joe Biden wins or Donald Trump wins.
The reality of our lives stresses our core commonality. The divisions are an overlay.
As “nasty” as things may get nationally whether they get nasty on a local level will be our choice.
Over the weekend there was a lot a social media chatter and postings on the local level that heightened tension. By the end of the weekend, there were people calling for calm and renouncing any indication of a call for violence, which is heartening.
We need to remember that we create our community, our actions are not controlled by a national figure. Traditionally we have liked and supported neighbors regardless of their political affiliation because liking and supporting our neighbors is what makes Kittitas County a great place to live.
Kittitas County has never been a great place because everyone thinks and believes the same thing. It’s always been a great place because we always have strongly held to the belief that everyone should be able to think and believe whatever they choose to think and believe.
With our history of mail-in voting Washingtonians may be better equipped to handle what may come ahead. We have waited days, even weeks for the final tally of a race. This states allows ballots as long as they are postmarked by the end of Election Day, which means many will not be counted election night.
Not all states allow this. Some require mail-in ballots to arrive at the election office by Election Day. Every once in a while people mention that would be a good idea for this state (typically when there is a super-tight race), but allowing people to vote and counting all the votes is the best approach, even if it takes a while.
The reason we need to be cognizant how we treat each other is it could take a while for a winner to be determined. The pandemic has scrambled voting systems and this race is headed toward a historically high turnout. Those are two factors that should caution us to be patient.
We can respect each other regardless of political viewpoints because that’s what we’ve always done. It’s possible the hyper-polarization made possible by the internet and social media sites has caused us to lose track of that.
You’re reality is who you see in the store every day, or at your kid’s sporting event, school concert or at jazz concert on campus (when those restart), not who you interact with online.
It is true that you can find 100,000 people or more who think, feel and believe exactly like you do online. It is also true that you will not find that in Ellensburg, Cle Elum, Kittitas or any community in Kittitas County.
This is what makes your community a better place to reside then your online forum. When we step out of our houses Wednesday the best thing we can do is appreciate that and commit to maintain that community for ourselves and generations to come.