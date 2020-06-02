“Put your sword back in its place, for all who draw the sword will die by the sword.”
— Jesus to a disciple about to draw a sword to resist Jesus’ arrest
“Hate begets hate; violence begets violence; toughness begets a greater toughness. We must meet the forces of hate with the power of love.”
— Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
We know what is happening on the streets of cities across America will not lead to a better tomorrow, will not resolve the conflicts, tension, economic inequities and systemic racism. The spark for these protests was the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. But this is a conflagration that could have originated from multiple incidents.
We will watch it play out, angry crowds facing off with heavily armored and armed police and National Guard forces.
People protesting police brutality will be met with overwhelming police/troop force. Where will that lead?
Intermixed with protesters will be those who see the opportunity to loot, and wreak havoc for the sake of wreaking havoc. Of course anger will just build when the white America’s outage seems greater for a looted Target store than for a black man dead on a sidewalk as a policeman kneels on his neck.
But the looting and damage is indiscriminate. There are stores and businesses being destroyed owned by black Americans who have invested their lives in building their community.
There is nothing disciplined about anger — it lashes out a harms foes and friends.
Is this a fracturing of white and black America? Or of rich and poor America? Or of liberal and conservative America. Or of racist and non-racist America? Or of Trump’s America and all of non-Trump America? How many ways can we fracture?
One thing we do know, is there will be no magical force that steps in and resolves this conflict. No great leader is coming down from the mountain to calm these turbulent times.
It will be up to the people demonstrating in the streets, the officers behind their shields and the rest of us who may feel detached in our small-town homes.
At the end of the day the one hope is what we do have in common — a shared humanity.
“Let’s switch it up, y’all. Let’s switch it up. Do this peacefully, please,”
— Terrence Floyd, brother of George Floyd, calling for calm and an end to violence
“You have to dominate, if you don’t dominate you’re wasting your time. They’re going to run over you, you’re going to look like a bunch of jerks. You have to dominate.”
— U.S. President Donald Trump
There are multitude of voices out there, it depends on who we listen to. There are images as well. On Sunday morning a person could have easily scrolled through dozens of videos showing people setting vehicles on fire and looting stores, or dozens of videos of police and guard charging into demonstrators, using tear gas and rubber bullets.
It a scene that might best epitomize the situation, Trump’s security forces attacked a peaceful protest staged outside the White House so Trump could walk across the street with Bible in hand for a photo shoot in front of a church.
There were also many videos showing members of the press identifying themselves and still being attacked by the police. In some instances, the press was attacked by protesters.
All stores are fair game for looting. All heads are fair game for cracking.
Depending on your Twitter feed you have plenty to feed your outage, whatever your outrage tended to be.
There’s one thing you learn answering a phone in a newsroom is that you can’t tell a person they shouldn’t be angry. It just makes them angrier. The only thing to do is listen and try to root out the source of the anger and deal with that. The anger itself is not manageable.
Right now, anger is meeting anger on the streets. It’s not a dialogue. It won’t come to one anger understanding the other anger.
There is no doubt a combination of police and National Guard forces could demolish whatever civilian gatherings take to street. Tear gas can fill the air, rubber bullets fly and bodies dragged off to jails. By morning the streets would be cleared, and we could pretend this never happened.
Until it happens next time with an ever greater force.
A cynic would say quoting Jesus and MLK serves no purpose, given that both died for their cause. But their words are the ones we don’t just remember, we try to live our lives by. There’s a reason for that and that’s the reason we need to listen to.