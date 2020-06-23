It’s time to be blunt with ourselves. Despite our encouraging numbers in Kittitas County, as individuals we are not managing the COVID-19 pandemic as well as we should.
People are asked to wear a cloth mask while in public and to practice social distancing.
That’s it. At the moment no one is being asked to take a drug they don’t know anything about. But all it takes is a trip to the store to witness the inconsistent compliance with those requests.
Two simple steps that carry no potential for physical harm: mask and social distancing.
Why is the cloth face mask request important? Because it does not work unless everyone does it. The cloth mask does not protect you, it protects other from you. For almost all of us, there are no serious health side effects to wearing a cloth mask. It’s a bit like dialing back the clock to a time before we relied on drugs and antibiotics to cure everything that ails us.
This is simply a mask. There is no copay. A lot of people and organizations are giving masks away.
Social distancing means standing six feet from each other. That’s it. Most can guesstimate the distance decently. OK, it’s a little unnatural to distance ourselves in casual conversation but it is within the scope of our abilities to do so. There is no physical hardship involved. If you find yourself too close, take a couple of steps back.
What if these measures aren’t as effective as the experts say they are? Well, then you’ve had a mask on your face more than you’d like to and you were a little bit farther away from people than usual. That’s it. No long-term consequences.
COVID-19 has had a devastating impacting on the way we live our lives and our economy. Within that context, the two primary asks of the general public are amazingly non-intrusive, particularly when you consider the other alternative treatment course — a complete shutdown of modern life.
If we’re not going to have a shutdown — which is not viable in the long-term — we need to behave in a manner where we acknowledge there is a virus without a vaccine in our community.
Businesses cannot survive without customers. If you like having businesses open in your community than respect the challenge they are facing and the risks they are taking — wear a mask while shopping.
If you walk into a store and the clerk is wearing a mask and you stand at the counter without a mask, you are putting that person’s health at risk. It is not a matter of whether that behavior is legal or illegal, it is irresponsible.
It is true that Americans do not like to be told what to do, especially by the government, and we’re proudly independent and self-reliant. But when did it become acceptable to become a nation of toddlers — outraged that we can’t do exactly what we want to do when we want to do it?
We are the descendants and beneficiaries of generations of Americans who made tremendous sacrifices — far beyond wearing a cloth face mask and standing six feet apart.
Why this is important is because Kittitas County’s comforting COVID-19 numbers are based on an artificial environment — namely no K-12 schools, and few Central students in town or community festivals or gatherings.
That is going to change come fall. There will likely (hopefully) be some level of classroom K-12 instruction and Central students will be back. The future of fan-attended events, such as sports, is unclear.
As a county we are farther along than our neighbors in King and Yakima counties and we are getting visitors from both those locations. There is no stat on this, but based anecdotal observations, a lot of our visitors are not wearing masks.
This effort involves all of us. There are no political or ideological dividing lines in COVID-19. The people who need to take this seriously are the people who breathe. If you breathe, you need to be part of this. This does not impact or convey to others your political views. Come fall, if you are still breathing, you can vote for whoever you want to.